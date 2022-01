It’s always been clear that Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it her political goal to become the Donald Trump sequel nobody asked for except people who think Kid Rock spitting on them at a concert counts as a shower. Well, Greene should be happy now that she’s followed in the ex-president’s footprints and gotten herself permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading dangerous misinformation—and yet she appears to be really salty about it.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO