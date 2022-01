The New York Rangers are sitting at the top of the NHL standings, at least for one day. How good are they? The skeptics still claim that the team has holes that will be exposed as the season goes on. They say that the Rangers have a losing record against playoff teams. They point to a goal differential that is far below the other top teams. They say that the Rangers haven’t played the Hurricanes, Penguins, Blues, Ducks or Wild and have played the Capitals, Islanders, Flyers and Bruins only once.

2 HOURS AGO