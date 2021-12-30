How do I address the racism in my husband's family?

My spouse and I just bought our first home, and we’re excited to have our family here for the holidays. My sister and her boyfriend are coming for Christmas, and then my in-laws are coming for a few days after that (seven guests total). We’re happy to have them here, especially since we weren’t able to see each other last year, and it’s cool to be able to host after years of living in a one-bedroom apartment. However, buying a home stretched our finances, and paying a mortgage still gives me anxiety every month. The down payment took up most of our savings, and we’ve also spent a lot on fixing up little things after we moved in. So we’re just feeling pretty broke right now. The idea of buying tons of food and wine for everyone is making me anxious. I wish there was a non-awkward way to ask everyone to pitch in funds. Requesting that people buy groceries feels a little weird. I don’t want to come off as cheap, especially since we are genuinely glad to host and don’t want anyone to feel like a burden. How do I handle this?

12 DAYS AGO