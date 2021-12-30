How do I address the racism in my husband's family?
By Annie Lane
Observer-Reporter
5 days ago
Q. I am in an interracial relationship and am a stepparent to a 7-year-old daughter. When COVID-19 came, my mother-in-law was without a job and in between places. We have only two bedrooms, one for us and one for my stepdaughter. My mother-in-law had no place to go, so...
Anna Shields decided not to join her family for the holidays for the second year in a row. She says some of her family has chosen not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, making her feel unsafe. Here's her story, as to writer Fortesa Latifi. This as-told-to essay is based on...
Not all scars are visible. Some hide deep inside, to the point where we might not even realize we have them till we suddenly feel their pain. We wonder why we are the way we are, unable to let ourselves be loved, or even unable to love in the capacity that we know we can. We realize that we're just protecting ourselves.
Hi, Carolyn: My ex-husband and I divorced six years ago, when our only child was 21. Our daughter is now 27, married, with a daughter of her own, which means I don’t have to co-parent with him at this point. I remarried a few years ago to a wonderful...
A woman thinks she’s been left with PTSD after her husband had to breastfeed from her to clear a clogged milk duct. Jennifer took to TikTok to share the tale of how her other half stepped in to help after the clog turned into mastitis and left her in agony and her baby daughter unable to get the milk she needed.
Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
While no parent is perfect, some moms or dads may have an unhealthy parenting style that experts might call toxic parenting. In the U.S. nine in every 1,000 children experience this form of psychological abuse that can have irreparable trauma. Everyone may have had some experience with a toxic relationship...
Adult children sling guilt when they feel defeated, helpless, and alone. Knowing your own value means rejecting your adult child's attempts to tear you down using guilt. Saying "No more" helps empower you to think and act more empowered. If you have regrets, learn to let them go and learn...
I was in the room when the daughter I grew in my belly gave birth to the daughter she grew in hers. The first thing I learned was to never rely on due dates. They're a guesstimate. As a support person, I stayed quiet and did what my daughter needed...
My husband – whom I absolutely love – has grown a ridiculous man bun. I don’t know what he’s trying to prove or who he’s trying to be but, as far as I’m concerned, he’s a professional man, a 45-year-old father of two who should know better. Whenever we see our friends I look at their neat and tidy husbands and feel furious that he’s making himself laughable. How can I make him see that this ‘experiment’ needs to come to an end?
My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
My husband and I and our two children (aged six and two) recently moved into a bigger house so my mum could come and live with us. She is in her late 70s and was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. We work part-time and share childcare, and agreed to have...
My spouse and I just bought our first home, and we’re excited to have our family here for the holidays. My sister and her boyfriend are coming for Christmas, and then my in-laws are coming for a few days after that (seven guests total). We’re happy to have them here, especially since we weren’t able to see each other last year, and it’s cool to be able to host after years of living in a one-bedroom apartment. However, buying a home stretched our finances, and paying a mortgage still gives me anxiety every month. The down payment took up most of our savings, and we’ve also spent a lot on fixing up little things after we moved in. So we’re just feeling pretty broke right now. The idea of buying tons of food and wine for everyone is making me anxious. I wish there was a non-awkward way to ask everyone to pitch in funds. Requesting that people buy groceries feels a little weird. I don’t want to come off as cheap, especially since we are genuinely glad to host and don’t want anyone to feel like a burden. How do I handle this?
I lost my husband in June 2021. I think I’m going crazy worrying about an affair that took place 27 years ago. My marriage with my late husband was very good. I had no reason in all the years that went by after the affair to worry about his commitment to me. We had good years together. I don’t really understand why now I’m thinking and hurting myself over the past relationship.
Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for just about two years, and his parents are spending four days with us over the holidays. I work in a very stressful field (think mental health) and have to be “on” all day. While his parents are very nice and I enjoy spending some time with them, knowing that a big chunk of my winter break is now going to be spent hosting is filling me with dread. It is a family “joke” that the boys of the family are useless and their female partners are the organizers/planners (i.e., his mother sent their flight confirmations to me, not my boyfriend).
Every December 31, when I’d ask my husband if he had any New Year’s resolutions, he would look thoughtful for a moment then shake his head, shrug and say, “Nope, I can’t think of a single thing.”. I, on the other hand, could think of plenty...
People are assuring a woman that her angry reaction was justified after she revealed that she yelled at her husband during a New Year’s Eve celebration with his family because he joked about her “traumatic” birthing experience.The new mother described the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she questioned whether she was wrong to fight with her husband “in front of his family during a NYE celebration after he joked about my birth experience”.In the post, the 25-year-old woman explained that she gave birth to the couple’s daughter a few weeks ago, and that, because it...
Q. You get a lot of letters about people whose partners fell in love with someone else, causing a rift in their partnership. I find a lot of these partners lacked communication, so I thought I’d share my story of what can happen when you just talk. My husband...
Dear Annie: I am a 62-year-old Nana of two beautiful girls, ages 6 months and 3 years. My son and his wife live 2 1/2 hours away, so I visit them every six weeks or so. My daughter-in-law took extra precautions during the pandemic. She limited visitors, including her family, and I’ve been blessed to go into their home and help out between au pairs. We have a very nice relationship.
Q. My husband and I enjoy your column and often read it out loud to each other and discuss possible answers before reading your response. In regard to “Grossed Out in Georgia,” about the brother-in-law who licked his fingers or plate to “get every drop of dinner,” we would counter that the writer simply wait until it starts to happen and then immediately remark: “Oh, George! Let me get you some more! I am so happy you like my cooking!” Then she could jump up and hold her hand out for his plate, ready to serve him a bit more. Maybe he really likes her cooking and he doesn’t eat as well when he’s on his own! She could even make some extra for him to take home when he leaves. Or maybe just mentioning it will snap him into awareness of what he’s doing. – Being Proactive.
