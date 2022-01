Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD consolidates below $0.85. Next resistance at $0.90. At this writing, Ripple‘s price is bearish, as we anticipate a minor retracement from the $0.85 low to establish a new floor for further gains. We assume that a higher low must be found since the $0.85 resistance could not be broken overnight. We anticipate a long-term bearish trend continuation in the days ahead in anticipation for a breakout of the $0.85 resistance, which will be possible if Bitcoin does not maintain its current price trend.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO