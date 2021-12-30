ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Buresh Blog: 2021 - The Year in Review, Weatherwise

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aa5T_0dYqIski00
Buresh Blog

Jacksonville, FL — For Jacksonville... 2021 was slightly cooler (-0.04 degrees) than avg. - but did include 6 straight months with below avg. temps. [heavily offset by a very warm Dec.] - & a bit wetter (+4.1″). There were 12 record temps. throughout the year - 4 record highs, 3 record lows, 2 record high lows & 2 record low highs. There were 3 days with daily rainfall records. There were “only” 65 90-degree days for the year - well below the average of 82 90-degree days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20D15Z_0dYqIski00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFXI9_0dYqIski00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJrBv_0dYqIski00

Month by month weather highlights (first # after each month is the avg. temp./deviation from avg... 2nd number is the rainfall/deviation from avg.):

JANUARY... 54.7 degrees/+1.6 degrees... 1.97″/-1.33″

1st: tie record high low at 66 degrees

FEBRUARY... 57.9 degrees/+1.5 degrees... 6.63″/+3.44″ - 10th wettest Feb. on record

6th: 2-4″ of rain across Southern Duval/St. Johns/Clay & Bradford Co.

5th - 12th: Nocatee - 6.51″ of rain

14th: Daytona 500 delayed by rain for 6 hours ending after midnight

15th: Scattered severe storms produced pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds

16th: Record arctic blast from Iowa to Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SeCo_0dYqIski00

18th: Jacksonville ties record high of 86 degrees (2019)

MARCH... 63.6 degrees/+1.9 degrees... 2.82″/-1.13″

26th: Jax record high of 90 (88/1965)

31st: Tie record high of 89 (2020)

APRIL... 65.7 degrees/-1.3 degrees... 5.49″/+2.85″

2nd: 56 degrees - ties record low high for the date (1915) - 6th lowest April high on record for Jax

3rd: 36 degrees - record low (39/1962)

10th: 60 mph t’storm wind gust at JIA

22nd: 64 degrees ties record low high (2013)

24th: 1.58″ of rain at JIA... severe storms across SE Ga.

MAY... 72.3 degrees/-2.6 degrees... 0.48″/-2.94″ - 11th coolest May on record... 4th driest May... coolest spring (March/April/May) since 2013... 30th coolest spring overall

4th: 93 degrees ties daily record high (2006)

13th: 69 degrees - record low high for the day (70/1903)

15th: 49 degrees - record low (52/2013)

16th: 50 degrees - record low (52/2011)

22nd: Rip current death - Huguenot Park... Subtropical storm “Ana” forms northeast of Bermuda & dissipates the next day.

24th: Rip current death - Fernandina Beach

JUNE... 79.1 degrees/-1.2 degrees... 9.71″/+2.11″

12th - 30th: At least a trace of rain each day at JIA

30th: Middle of brutal & record setting 2 week heatwave in the Pacific Northwest (June 23 - July 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXo8d_0dYqIski00

Christopher Harley/University of British Columbia - hundreds of thousands of dead mussels after heat wave:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vRqt_0dYqIski00

JULY... 81.1 degrees/-1.4 degrees... 8.87″/+2.10″

1st: Tropical storm “Elsa” forms over the Central Atlantic east of the Windward Islands of the Caribbean

5th: T.S. Elsa hits Cuba

7th: T.S. Elsa landfall at the Big Bend of Florida while moving NE. Produces EF-1 tornado in Jacksonville... EF-1 tornado in SE Ga. at Kings Bay Base... Daily record rainfall at JIA of 2.66″ (2.07″/1963).... see “Buresh Blog” for a summary of Elsa & its impacts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07V9He_0dYqIski00

Security footage of Jacksonville tornado:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4361rz_0dYqIski00

19th: 3.01″ of rain at JIA - daily record rainfall (2.17″/1936)

26th: 1-5″ of rain across Eastern Duval, St. Johns Co. due to tropical disturbance (’90-L’)

AUGUST... 81.9 degrees/-0.2 degrees... 7.48″/+0.60″... June/July/Aug. (summer) - “only” 49 90-degree days vs. avg. of 60 days - “coolest” since 2012... 63 t’storm days vs. avg. of 49 t’storm days.

21st: Waverly, Tennessee flash flood kills 20+

26th: Tropical storm Ida forms over the NW Caribbean

29th: Rapidly intensifying Cat. 4 Ida landfall over Southeast Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNPEC_0dYqIski00

30th: Lake Tahoe evacuated due to nearby wildfire

SEPTEMBER... 77.9 degrees/-0.9 degrees... 5.11″/-2.45″

2nd: Ida remnants produce severe flash flooding across the Northeast U.S. including New York City killing 40+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbNy7_0dYqIski00

8th: Tropical storm “Mindy” landfall in the Central Fl. Panhandle causing little damage... weak system passed north of Jacksonville through the day

16th: 3-5″ of rain - Northern Duval Co. closes I-295N/I-95N for a time due to mudslide.

OCTOBER... 71.8 degees/+0.6 degrees.. 4.15″/+0.12″

NOVEMBER... 58.0 degrees/-4.3 degrees... 3.19″/+1.19″ - 7th coolest Nov. on record

5th-6th: Major nor’easter (see “Buresh Blog”) causes local flooding, strong winds & severe beach erosion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0oTa_0dYqIski00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJTB6_0dYqIski00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJGb2_0dYqIski00

6th: 2.49″ of rain at JIA - daily record (1.92″/1880)... record low high of 51 degrees (53 degrees/1953)

10th: No global Cat. 3 or stronger tropical cyclone since Sept. 26th - 1st time since at least 1950... recap of the ‘21 Atlantic hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

30th: End of the ‘21 Atlantic hurricane season. From Dr. Phil Klotzbach: “The globe has had no major (Category 3+, max winds >=111 mph) hurricane/typhoon/cyclone formations since September 25. All other hurricane seasons in the satellite era (since 1966) have had at least two global major hurricane formations between September 26 - November 30.

DECEMBER... 62.8 degees/+5.9 degrees... 1.61″/-1.17″

6th: 80 degrees at JIA - 71st straight month with at least one 80-degree day

8th: EF-1 tornado hits Starke, Fl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTNkq_0dYqIski00

First Alert Doppler radar velocity showing Starke tornado:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPDUD_0dYqIski00

10th: Violent tornado outbreak from Louisiana to Missouri & Illinois centered on Tennessee & especially Kentucky - 80+ dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UsZ1_0dYqIski00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNsgi_0dYqIski00

11th: 83 degrees - ties record high (1971)

15th: “Serial” derecho - with numerous tornadoes & wind gusts of 70+ mph - races across the Midwest from Nebraska & Kansas to Minnesota & Wisconsin - first Dec. derecho in the Lower 48

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, FL
City
Starke, FL
State
Iowa State
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood#New York City#Review#Avg#Johns Clay Bradford Co
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
45K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy