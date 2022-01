Although all of the astrological signs took a cosmic hit in one way or another this year, 2021 wasn’t peachy for you, was it Pisces? You might have found yourself struggling as you tried to navigate the waters of career and kids, all the while not necessarily paying attention to the person who needed you the most: you. All of those waves were sometimes a bit too much for you to ride, and often, it felt like the undertow was pulling you under. But that was so last year, Pisces. Be prepared for something so, so much better, as your Pisces 2022 horoscope is all about abundance, good fortune — as long as you keep swimming.

14 DAYS AGO