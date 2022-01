It might be hard to remember at this point, but we are in the middle of the college basketball season and — in theory — in the middle of the Ohio State men’s basketball season as well. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buckeyes have not played a game since Dec. 11, but will (hopefully) be back on the court tonight against Nebraska. The Buckeyes last three scheduled games against Kentucky, UT Martin and New Orleans have all been canceled due to COVID concerns in the Ohio State basketball program, resulting in a three-week hiatus.

