Tarasenko leads Blues past Oilers in 1st game since layoff

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was looking for a strong group effort against the Edmonton Oilers. He got that on Monday night, and now his team is sitting atop the NHL standings. Chris Kreider scored his 20th goal, Ryan Strome had a goal and...
First, the Rangers swept a New Year’s weekend home-and-home series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Then they beat two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So things already are coming in twos in 2022 for the Blueshirts –...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?
There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Saturday night at fan-less Scotiabank Arena
With Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich returning to the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, coach Craig Berube had the opportunity to reunite the potent Russian line. Instead, he kept the Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line together. And as you may have noticed, it worked out just fine in a...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading Dallas over Oklahoma City. Doncic played with a long brace on his left knee and saw just over 31 minutes in his first game in 23 days. Josh Giddey, back after three games in the health and safety protocols, had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, becoming the youngest NBA player to have a triple-double at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days.
Ryan Strome collected a goal and two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves to lift the host New York Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored and set up a goal and Chris Kreider also tallied to propel New York to its third win in a row. Defenseman Adam Fox notched two assists for the Rangers, who blocked 22 shots on their way to avenging a 6-5 overtime loss in Edmonton on Nov. 5.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Detroit Pistons owned the NBA’s worst record. The Milwaukee Bucks were the defending NBA champions. None of that mattered Monday night as Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points to lift Detroit to a 115-106 victory that snapped the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.
Comments / 0