Military

Myanmar military massacres people, burns villages

Salamanca Press
 6 days ago

The Myanmar military is reverting to a strategy of massacres and scorched-earth tactics like...

www.salamancapress.com

The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN 'Horrified' by Reports of Massacre of Civilians in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS - A U.N. official said Sunday he was 'horrified' by credible reports that at least 30 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for the nonprofit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Photos of aftermath of massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

BANGKOK (AP) — Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village in Kayah state spread on social media and fueled outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The international aid group Save the Children says two of its staffers are missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. The accounts could not be independently verified. The U.S. Embassy in Myanmar says it’s appalled by the barbaric attack in Kayah state that killed at least 35 civilians, including women and children.
COMBAT SPORTS
