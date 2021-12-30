Myanmar military massacres people, burns villages

BANGKOK (AP) — Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village in Kayah state spread on social media and fueled outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The international aid group Save the Children says two of its staffers are missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. The accounts could not be independently verified. The U.S. Embassy in Myanmar says it’s appalled by the barbaric attack in Kayah state that killed at least 35 civilians, including women and children.

