Victory of Chilean Left Presidential Candidate Strengthens a Trend. Frente Amplio (Broad Front) candidate Gabriel Boric, 35, won a decisive run-off victory in alliance with the Chilean Communist Party against a right-wing opponent (whose father was a member of Hitler’s Nazi Party) in a changing Latin America, at times unstable. His victory comes after the triumphs earlier in 2021 of Pedro Castillo in Peru and Xiomara Castro in Honduras, both progressive or left-wing. The 2022 horizon presents two important elections: in Colombia, in May, with the leftist candidate Gustavo Petro leading the polls, and in October in Brazil, with the possibility of Lula da Silva returning to the presidency, (replacing neo-fascist Jair Bolsonaro).

3 DAYS AGO