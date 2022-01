MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in western Wisconsin say four people are injured and another is dead after a head-on crash Monday morning. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 11:22 a.m. on Highway 70 in Sand Lake Township, which is just east of Siren. There, a preliminary investigation indicates that a motorist in a minivan was traveling westbound on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a passenger car traveling eastbound. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the passenger car was trapped inside the vehicle following the collision...

