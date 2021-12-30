ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JGB yields track U.S. counterparts higher as Omicron fears abate

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher on expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not derail the economic recovery.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.070% as of 0455 GMT, its highest level this month, on the final trading day before a four-day New Year holiday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.25 point to 151.6, with a trading volume of 16,520 lots.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached 1.56% for the first time since Nov. 29, as investors shunned safe-haven assets on signs that Omicron, although very fast-spreading, leads to milder symptoms than other variants such as delta.

"Rates of serious illness are low for the Omicron variant, so for now the market doesn't seem so concerned," said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings Inc in Tokyo.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.475%, while the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.690%.

The two-year and five-year yields each gained 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095% and minus 0.080%, respectively.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australian shares slide as tech stocks, Omicron worries weigh

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday as technology stocks tracked a weak finish on Wall Street in the previous session, with surging cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus denting sentiment further. The benchmark ASX 200 index declined 0.4% to 7,421.3 points by 2313 GMT. Fears...
ECONOMY
Reuters

METALS-London copper holds steady as low inventories lend support

Jan 10 (Reuters) - London copper held steady on Monday, as low inventories of the metal offset pressure from a firmer dollar, while investors focused on U.S. inflation data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,648 a tonne, as of 0255 GMT. Prices rose 1.2% in the previous session, its biggest percentage gain since Dec. 16. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7% to 69,820 yuan ($10,954.73) a tonne. Data on Friday showed inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH fell 23.6% to 29,182 tonnes from the week before. The dollar index edged 0.1% higher in anticipation that the U.S. inflation data, due this week, would bolster the case for higher interest rates. Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium climbed 1.2% to $2,949 a tonne, nickel rose 1.1% to $20,960 a tonne, lead edged up 0.2% to $2,283 a tonne, zinc was 0.1% higher at $3,537.5 a tonne and tin eased 0.1% to $39,800 a tonne. FUNDAMENTALS * ShFE aluminium rose 0.8% to 21,175 yuan a tonne, nickel gained 2.6% to 155,030 yuan, zinc was up 1.2% at 24,195 yuan, lead fell 1.5% to 15,105 yuan and tin rose 0.8% to 298,200 yuan. * Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said on Friday she would travel again next Friday to an area of frequent protests against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine as tensions with community protesters build up once again. * A major aluminium smelter in Dunkirk, France will reduce production by 15% in response to soaring electricity prices. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EU Unemployment Rate Nov ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold holds steady near 3-week low as markets weigh quicker Fed hikes

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Monday, hovering near a three-week low, as traders awaited December U.S. inflation data that could reinforce the case for earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after weaker jobs data. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,795.11 per...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Government Bond#Economic Recovery#Covid#Jgb#Japanese#U S Treasury#Resona Holdings Inc
Reuters

China’s next debt crisis will be municipal

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Local government investment vehicles owe $8 trillion, over half national GDP, and are big dollar bond issuers. Collapsing property sales and Omicron stress are squeezing them. Beijing may let some default; others might try to dump assets in a weak market. It could get ugly.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares rise on boost from TCS, banking stocks

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains to a second session on Monday, boosted by technology heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services as well as banking stocks, even as the country reported a steady rise in new cases of COVID-19. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.72% to 17,940.68 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.77% at 60,207.37 by 0348 GMT. Both indexes are on track for their eighth session of gains in eleven.
MARKETS
Reuters

China iron ore futures drop on worries over local Omicron cases

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China fell more than 2% on Monday, hit by concerns of production and transportation disruptions, after the country reported cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus over the weekend. The northern coastal city of Tianjin has tightened exit controls...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Asia shares subdued before U.S. inflation test

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were muted on Monday as investors count down to another U.S. inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve, lifting bond yields and punishing tech stocks. The explosion in coronavirus cases globally also...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shares, bonds brace for high U.S. inflation, hawkish Fed

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Major share markets were muted on Monday as investors count down to another U.S. inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve, lifting bond yields and punishing tech stocks. The explosion in coronavirus cases globally also...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar firm as inflation test looms

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week with support as traders bet U.S. inflation data and appearances from several Federal Reserve officials would bolster the case for higher interest rates. After dipping on Friday, the greenback stood around its 200-day moving average against the euro at $1.1357...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
The Independent

US hiring may have rebounded last month before omicron surge

Inflation is surging and new omicron infections are spiking, but America's employers are thought to have kept right on hiring in December on the strength of solid consumer spending. One reason for optimism about the jobs data the government will issue Friday morning is that it wasn't likely affected much by the omicron wave. The hiring figures will reflect the state of the job market for the first half of December, before omicron viral cases spiked. Economists have estimated that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That would mark an increase...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

271K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy