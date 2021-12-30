Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of setting up girls for Epstein sex abuse
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by a U.S. jury on Wednesday of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, sealing a remarkable fall from grace for the British socialite. Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming https://www.reuters.com/world/us/opening-statements-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-abuse-case-set-begin-2021-11-29 four teenagers for Epstein between...taylorvilledailynews.com
Comments / 0