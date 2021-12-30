ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jackson scores 31 in Texas A&M's 85-59 win over C. Arkansas

perutribune.com
 10 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 31 points shooting 11 for 18...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
ESPN

Alabama vs. Georgia for the CFP National Championship may be Kirby Smart's seminal moment

ATHENS, Ga. -- Sonny Smart remembers taking his youngest son, Kirby, to the city pool in Bainbridge, Georgia, in the summer of 1983. Kirby, only 7 years old, was trying out for the Bainbridge Barracudas swim team. There was just one requirement to make it: A child had to swim the length of the pool without stopping. No matter how hard Kirby tried that first day, he couldn't do it.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Central Arkansas#College Station#Ap#Aggies
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KULR8

Montana picks up commitment from San Diego State QB transfer

MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Vanderbilt students not allowed to attend Kentucky game

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky Tuesday night, but Vandy students will NOT be allowed to make Memorial magic. A well-planted mole on West End shared an email Vanderbilt students received this week from campus administrators. With COVID cases skyrocketing in Nashville and across the country, Vanderbilt delayed the start of the spring semester. They’re also prohibiting students from attending home sporting events until at least January 24 as part of the “Commodores Care” quiet period. Keep in mind that the general public is allowed into Memorial Gym, albeit with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. (So, heads up if you’re planning on coming Tuesday.)
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
Columbia Missourian

Defensive woes harm MU in Arkansas defeat

Against Auburn, Missouri women's basketball played from behind and had a much-needed momentum shift to give it the edge in overtime. In Bud Walton Arena on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Razorbacks, the Tigers couldn't conjure a miracle to overcome as much as a 20-point deficit. The key difference...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy