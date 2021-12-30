ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

By The Newsroom
 10 days ago
North Korea has urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him “with their lives” as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Mr Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military.

The anniversary comes as North Korea is holding a key multi-day political conference in which officials are expected to discuss how to address difficulties brought by the pandemic and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States.

In a lengthy editorial, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that North Korea’s military commanders and soldiers must become an “impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending (Mr Kim) with their lives”.

It also called for building a more modernised, advanced military that serves as a “reliable guardian of our state and people”.

Mr Kim ascended to supreme commander of the military in 2011

The editorial said all of North Korea’s troops and people must uphold Mr Kim’s leadership to establish a powerful socialist country.

North Korea has previously issued similar propaganda-heavy statements urging people to rally behind Mr Kim in times of difficulties.

Some experts say Mr Kim has been grappling with the toughest moment of his 10-year rule due to the coronavirus pandemic, UN sanctions and his own mismanagement.

On Monday, Mr Kim opened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party to review past projects and determine major policies for next year.

In two days of meetings, he set unspecified development strategies for the country’s rural development, while participants discussed next year’s budget and other agendas, according to state media.

