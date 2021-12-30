ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘CSI: Vegas’ Showrunner Is ‘Excited’ To Tell New Characters’ Stories

By Jonathan Howard
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The reboot/new series of CSI: Vegas was a success and that means we are going to see a Season 2. Showrunner Jason Tracey is excited. Season 1 was just a taste of the new series. 10 episodes, case of the week style storytelling, and one season-long arc that was resolved in...

