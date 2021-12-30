Gazprom books no Yamal-Europe gas transit capacity for Dec. 30

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas company Gazprom has not booked natural gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 30, auction results showed on Thursday.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a ninth day on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)