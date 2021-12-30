ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Gazprom books no Yamal-Europe gas transit capacity for Dec. 30

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas company Gazprom has not booked natural gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 30, auction results showed on Thursday.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a ninth day on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany wants to avoid escalation in EU dispute over green finance rules

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Germany wants to avoid an escalation in the dispute about a European proposal to classify both nuclear energy and natural gas as climate-friendly energy sources by abstaining in a vote about the investment plan, government sources said on Monday. The European Commission's decision to include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Poland#Reuters#Russian#Yamal Europe
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
Reuters

Uniper secures $11 billion credit lines to address energy market volatility

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German utility Uniper on Tuesday said it has secured credit facilities worth up to 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) from parent Fortum and state bank KfW in a precautionary move to address high volatility in energy markets. Uniper, in which Finland’s Fortum owns more than 76%, said as...
Reuters

Gazprom cuts daily gas transit via Ukraine to 2-year low

KYIV, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has cut its daily volume of gas transit via Ukraine to Europe to about 50 million cubic metres (mcm), the lowest level since January 2020, the head of the the Ukrainian gas transmission system's operator said on Tuesday. Sergiy Makogon wrote on Facebook...
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
Reuters

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2% last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday. Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million...
Reuters

Gazprom's gas exports up in 2021, likely misses target for Europe

MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union in 2021 increased by 5.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 185.1 bcm, itsaid on Sunday, while it likely missed its target for Europe. Russian gas exports to Europe are under scrutiny after prices in the...
Shropshire Star

European Union plans on financing nuclear and gas plants spark anger

Environmentalists and Green parties have accused the Commission of ‘greenwashing’. Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear energy and gas to remain part of the bloc’s path to a climate-friendly future have come under immediate criticism from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.
Reuters

Gas still flowing east from Germany to Poland via Yamal pipeline

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe was flowing east from Germany to Poland on Sunday for the 13th straight day, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed eastbound volumes at almost...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
UPI News

Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Germany powered down three of its six nuclear power plants on Friday as part of its plan to end atomic power and use more sustainable energy sources. The Brokdorf, Grohnde, and Gundremmingen C went offline while the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwesthein 2 nuclear plants will be powered off by Dec. 31, 2022 at the latest.
investing.com

Eastbound gas flows rise along Yamal pipeline but westbound requests emerge

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline that carries Russian gas west into Europe remained reversed for a 12th day and increased on Saturday, but requests for westbound deliveries suggested the unusual reversal might end soon. The pipeline annually delivers about one-sixth of the gas Russia sends to Europe...
naturalgasworld.com

Rosneft within sight of ending Gazprom’s gas pipe export monopoly [Gas in Transition]

The Russian oil company appears closer than ever before to gaining access to its rival Gazprom’s gas export pipelines, albeit after the current winter. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. by: Joseph Murphy. Rosneft and Gazprom may both be state-owned enterprises, but they are also fierce rivals, representing...
Reuters

Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a ninth straight day on Wednesday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. Data showed flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going...
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom Neft, Lukoil in Yamal-Nenets JV

The companies teamed up to explore parts of the far north of Russia. Russian energy companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft said December 28 they formed a joint venture to develop oil and natural gas in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district. A $706mn transaction creates a joint venture to develop the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky...
dallassun.com

Russia not delivering enough gas to Europe is a pack of lies Gazprom

Claims that Russia is deliberately causing natural gas shortages in Europe are baseless, according to Sergey Kupriyanov, spokesman for energy major Gazprom. "All the allegations against Russia and Gazprom relating to delivering an insufficient amount of gas to the European market are absolutely groundless, unacceptable and untrue. In other words, it is a pack of lies," he said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.
Reuters

Reuters

264K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy