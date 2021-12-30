Camden’s history, economy rooted in Great Dismal Swamp

Buena Vista, Georgia-based craft whiskey line Swamp Fox Distilling Co. was a showcased spirits brand for several November tastings throughout Connecticut, including an instore visit to Maximum Beverage and a pairing dinner at Union Kitchen in West Hartford. Swamp Fox Distilling Co. was founded by owners Britt and Angie Moon, whose grain-to-glass whiskies and spirits first began sales in the fall of 2019. The Moons visited the retailer, providing education on their brand. Named after the historic American Revolutionary War figure Sir Francis Marion, whose crafty instincts earned him the nickname “The Swamp Fox,” the premium small-batch spirits take inspiration for those qualities in the distillery’s line. Its spirits, which include a rye whiskey, a malt whiskey, moonshine and a bourbon, each offer a story behind its creation. Offerings include Swamp Fox F. Marion Single Barrel Continental Whiskey, 41% ABV/82 Proof; King’s Town Rye Whiskey, 50% ABV/100 Proof; Kettle Creek Single Barrel Whiskey Cask Strength, 59% ABV/118 Proof and Southern Secret Moonshine, 50% ABV/100 Proof.

13 DAYS AGO