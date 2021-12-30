Letter to the editor | Praying 2022 will be better year
By Gary Kozak
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh city officials and faith leaders were getting into the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.
They gathered for a Christmas Eve Blessing at the new cap over Crosstown Boulevard.
Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto was one of many who participated in a call for peace at Frankie Pace Park.
He said Mayor Elect Ed Gainey’s administration will have to work together with people across the city and its communities to improve health and safety.
“It will take community leaders in the neighborhoods, not the ones that come from outside,” Peduto said. “Not the ones that will be philosophical, but the ones with the boots on the ground and the ones that live in those neighborhoods to make the difference.”
Peduto says he is working with Gainey’s team to make the transition as seamless as possible.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of being sworn in as Pittsburgh’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey was the focus of religious leaders from around the city.
“Pittsburgh, pray, that not only is our Creator’s dream for his creation discerned and/or discovered, but also desired,” said Reverend Canon Eric McIntosh of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. “Desired by a Pittsburgh that wants compassion to be at the core of driving it to be a better city.”
They came together to hold an interfaith prayer service for Gainey who, along with religious leaders, feels faith will help bring Pittsburghers together.
“Faith is grounded in me so to see so many people from so many different faiths come here today to pray over the city is something I think we should do more of,” Gainey said. “I think praying over our city helps us to pray in a spirit of unity, pray in the spirit of togetherness.”
The service was the first in a two-day event for Gainey’s inauguration.
He will be sworn in as Pittsburgh mayor in a virtual ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.
You can watch Gainey’s inauguration live on CBSN Pittsburgh.
