ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPost

The pressure isn’t on Kyrie Irving to make this work

By Brian Lewis
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

The Nets’ seismic heel-turn in letting Kyrie Irving be a part-time player isn’t putting any burden on the guard, who stood his ground, stayed unvaccinated and is now being allowed to play road games.

And it’s not putting pressure on the rest of the roster. Stars Kevin Durant and James Harden are getting some burden lifted off their shoulders and the supporting cast are getting a playmaker who’ll create for them.

No, the weight is on the Nets to sort out this weird never-before-seen dynamic.

It’s on coach Steve Nash to craft a home team and a separate road team and figure out how to juggle the two. It’s on the organization to bring in a guard who hasn’t played since June or practiced since October, and drop him into the mix. It’s on the medical staff to have an unvaccinated player sharing a locker room with another who has a heart condition, and still manage to keep them all safe.

It’s on the Nets to work it out.

“We’re going to rely heavily on our coaching staff to be able to provide us with some direction there. We’re just fully putting our trust in that,” Irving said. “The rest of it is just going to be up to our adaptability. … We all have very high IQs when we’re surrounded with other good teammates. My job out there is just to make the game easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiemC_0dYqDW4700
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are all smiles during Nets practice.

“So when they asked me to come back, and you see me and James and K and we’re able to just seamlessly get back out on the floor and play, it goes back to what I said once James got here, that we have the talent, we have the IQ to be able to blend together. But this is going to be a new situation, new circumstance that we’re going to have to adjust to, and it’s just gonna take some patience.”

The man most responsible for mixing up that blend is Nash.

After the Nets insisted in October they weren’t going to let Irving be a part-time player, he’s now exactly that, still ineligible to play at home. Baseball is used to lefty-righty platoons, but a home-road platoon in the NBA is crazy.

Then again, Nash has never coached outside of a pandemic. Crazy is the baseline.

“My year or so on the job, I realize we live in a different time. So if I came in thinking here’s how we’re going to do it, it’s just not that way. You have to be adaptable,” Nash said. “If [there’s] anything I’ve learned in this period, [it] is to be flexible and to be willing to adapt quickly, and there’s going to be more decisions to be made rather than holding firm to the ones you’ve previously made.”

So now Nash is living in the consequence of that decision — a call ultimately made by Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks, and assuredly influenced by Durant and Harden.

The Nets came to Irving; he didn’t come to them. And despite it being partially driven by a roster decimated by COVID-19, here they are bringing in a player unvaccinated against COVID-19. And that despite LaMarcus Aldridge’s preexisting heart condition.

Even once Irving has ramped up to the point at which he can actually play an NBA game, the Nets still only have 25 road games left, starting Jan. 5 at Indiana.

And Irving is ineligible to play both games at the Garden, or to even fly into Toronto. With the postponed date in Portland yet to be rescheduled, that leaves Irving with just 21 chances to play. Nash will have that many opportunities to get this right, to figure out lineups, rotations and tweaks.

“He’s only playing on the road, it’s less than 50 percent of the games. We’re not going to throw everything out for those 23 games or whatever it may be,” Nash said. “We’re gonna continue to adapt and build and grow and have a focus on improving. Now we have a few more variables thrown in.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets Trade Lands Kyrie Irving In Dallas

There isn’t a team with a better record in the Eastern Conference than the Brooklyn Nets, who are 20-8 and are riding a three-game win streak. The team has been led by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden while Kyrie Irving has not yet appeared in a single game.
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Baseball#Basketball#Sports
UPI News

Nets' Kyrie Irving expected to make season debut Wednesday vs. Pacers

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his 2021-22 NBA season debut against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the New York Post on Monday about Irving's expected return to the court. The point guard's hiatus was tied to his unvaccinated status.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving should make season debut this week when Nets face Pacers on the road, per Steve Nash

Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving should finally make his season debut on Wednesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers, as long as he suffers no setbacks between now and then, Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Monday. This announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the Nets decided that Irving could return to the team as a part-time player, only participating in road games as his unvaccinated status bars him from playing in New York City per local COVID vaccine mandates.
blackchronicle.com

Kyrie Irving’s return: Nets superstar to reportedly make season debut vs. Pacers

After missing the first 35 games of the season, Irving is expected to make his season debut when the Nets travel to take on the Pacers on Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Irving’s debut comes less than three weeks after the franchise announced that he...
Indy Cornrows

Kyrie Irving, Lance Stephenson expect to make big returns at Fieldhouse

Pacers’ guard Lance Stephenson and Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving will both make big returns on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. All of the national attention will be on Kyrie’s expected return, as Shams Charania reports, which will see the roundball wizard play his first game since Game 4 of the NBA Finals last season when he had 11 points and two assists in just 17 minutes of play due to an ankle injury which ended his season at the time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Brooklyn Nets injury report hints at Kyrie Irving making debut vs. Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets have been struggling lately. They have lost three straight games and dropped out of first place in the Eastern Conference. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19, with a number of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Nets superstar Kevin Durant has looked a bit worn down with the amount of minutes he has been playing.
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy