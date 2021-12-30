Fatal Vehicle Collision Near Highway 101 Mission Exit

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that at 5:50 a.m., Palacios, 26, was driving north on Palm Avenue south of Taussig Avenue approaching a pickup truck traveling southbound. Furthermore, CHP said Palacios, the driver of the sedan veered onto the right shoulder. Afterwards, they over-corrected to the left and rotated into...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — State police arrested a woman who they allege was driving drunk and was going the wrong way on a highway Tuesday night causing a crash the led to lane closure for several hours. On Tuesday at 8:45 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to...
A truck driver died Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 8 after being impaled by an "improperly secured load" that crashed through the cab of the vehicle when he applied the brakes, according to California Highway Patrol.
Photo Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation 511. A crash closed southbound Highway 169 in Mankato at the Blue Earth River, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The crash was fatal, according to a tweet from Sgt Troy Christianson with the patrol. The southbound lanes remain closed, according to a...
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A head-on-two-vehicle collision at Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road in Carmichael caused one fatality, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
The incident involved two vehicles with 5 total victims, all of which were transported to local hospitals.
There were three victims who had minor injuries and one had moderate injuries.
The victim with critical injuries has been announced as Carissa Francine Bowman of Camirchael, whose injuries proved fatal.
No more information is available at this time.
A young woman is dead after a fatal car collision in Graham on Christmas Eve around 7:18 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. Three cars were involved in the collision along State Route 702 and State Route 7, blocking the entire intersection. A man driving a Ford Ranger southbound...
BARDSTOWN, KY – Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in Nelson County Sunday morning. On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at approximately 11:13 A.M. EST, KSP Post 4 received a call from Nelson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in Nelson County.
VERNON COUNTY (WKBT) — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver in a fatal three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend near Coon Valley. Nathanial J. Bluhm, 31, of Mindoro died Saturday in the crash near the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Cornell Lane in the town of Coon. Investigators say Bluhm was driving east on the highway at 4:05 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — About 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening Miami Okla. 9-1-1 Dispatch were alerted to a crash near the intersection of 8 Tribes Way and OK-69A. Miami Fire Dept, Miami Police Dept and Quapaw EMS responded emergency. Oklahoma Highway Patrol were notified. Miami Police Dept stated in a...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (January 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, January 3, 2022 at approximately 9:51 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 113. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge Durango, operated by Jared...
Four people sustained injuries and required extrication from a vehicle Thursday following a collision with a tree on Highway 101, north of Los Olivos, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman. The collision was reported at 11:01 p.m. along Highway 101, just north of the Highway 154 interchange in...
Yesterday evening, a head-on collision southeast of Ukiah resulted in the hospitalization of three men and the death of one. As per a press release from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office, alcohol/drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision. Investigators have determined that 38-year-old Phillip Harrison was...
ENLO PARK (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported that a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning. Southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway one off-ramp north at Marsh Road. Officers responded to a […]
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Officials are saying one pedestrian is dead after a collision in Kershaw County on December 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Police: Pedestrian killed in crash. Kerhsaw County Coroner David West has identified Jerica Lorraine Moorer, 27, as the pedestrian in the collision. Moorer...
The California Highway Patrol reported that a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Willow Road in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning. Southbound traffic was being diverted off the highway one off-ramp north at Marsh Road. Officers responded to a...
Smyrna, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two car motor vehicle collision that occurred Thursday evening in Smyrna. On December 23, 2021, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on US-13 in the dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection of Spring Meadow Drive and Hickory Ridge Road. A flashing red arrow was displayed for the left-turn lane as the 82-year-old female driver intended to turn left onto Spring Meadow Drive. At the same time, a 70-year-old female was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on US-13 in the same area. As the Equinox approached the intersection, the driver of the Ford began to turn left, crossing directly into the path of the Equinox resulting in the front left of the Equinox striking the right side of the Ford. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest near the entrance to Spring Meadow Drive.
Close to 40 vehicles were involved in crashes on I-94 Thursday morning, Dec. 23 in Jackson County, Wisconsin. This, after freezing rain caused icy road conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.
COURTLAND — A two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 Friday sent three people to the emergency room in New Ulm Medical Center, State Patrol said. A Ford Edge and a Ford F-150 collided at the intersection of County Road 37 and Highway 14 near Courtland just before noon on Christmas Eve.
Update: Three people have died from this crash. View the latest here. YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A possibly fatal accident involving three vehicles has closed exit 16A: PA72 South – Queen Street off of I-83 South in York. The scene of the crash is active and the ramp will remain closed. Those traveling on I-83 […]
