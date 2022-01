BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it looked like the Celtics would actually have the whole team for at least one game, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. Point guard Payton Pritchard has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocol and ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs in Boston. Pritchard had seen an uptick in playing time over the last two-and-a-half weeks as Boston dealt with a slew of COVID-19 cases on the roster. He was making the most out of those minutes too, averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last eight...

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO