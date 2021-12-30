ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy, breezy and cold NYE

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS) For Friday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Mid-teens for highs on Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be partly cloudy and milder for Saturday, as highs return to the mid 30s. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is possible Saturday evening. Turning colder Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area. Temperatures crash to the teens by Sunday afternoon and single digits for Sunday night. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries possible. Low 12 with wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. High 15 with wind chills below zero. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 16 with wind chills below zero. (Credit: CBS)

