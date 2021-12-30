ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy, breezy and cold NYE

Good evening to you and happy Hump Day! It's finally my last day of work after working 8 days in a row, so I'm excited to rest and get some sleep. And it looks like there will be perfect sleeping weather over the next few days as we are in for...
(WSAZ) - It’s been a while since the ice storms of early 2021, and probably needed to take every bit of that time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, but now here we are about a day away from what is shaping up to be the first area-wide snowfall of 2022.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.
BALTIMORE -- *UPDATE* 7:20 a.m. - The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Weather Advisory. The freezing drizzle did not occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates relating to another winter storm later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event.
First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain.
The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute.
That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either.
WJZ is also tracking a storm...
Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re tracking another round of measurable snow the timing of which is set to impact our Friday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday. Snow will begin to...
Storm Team 4 is eyeing the potential for another winter storm late Thursday into Friday that could drop up to 4 inches of snow on parts of the tri-state area, including New York City. Snow is expected to start falling in spots late Thursday, but the bulk of it is...
The National Weather Service in Nashville is expecting a "significant" winter weather event for Rutherford County and much of Middle Tennessee Thursday. That's why they've issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It begins at 4AM and goes through 4PM Thursday. Forecasters say look for snow to begin early on Thursday, and...
Decreasing clouds and in the mid 60s Today. Increasing clouds tomorrow with a chance of showers by afternoon. Drier and colder Friday and to start of the weekend. We warm into the middle 70s by Sunday with showers and thunderstorms likely by the evening. Colder and drier again Monday and Tuesday. Frost is possible Friday and Saturday morning and again Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Milder weather returned to southeast North Carolina today after a chilly Tuesday. Showers have come to an end as skies turned partly cloudy. Lows will bottom out in upper 30s and lower 40s. In the longer range, an active polar jet stream will share two more...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area.
The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible.
For Friday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Mid-teens for highs on Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
It’ll be partly cloudy and milder for Saturday, as highs return to the mid 30s. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is possible Saturday evening. Turning colder Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area. Temperatures crash to the teens by Sunday afternoon and single digits for Sunday night.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries possible. Low 12 with wind chills below zero.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. High 15 with wind chills below zero.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 16 with wind chills below zero.
