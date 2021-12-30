ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s business manager killed in LA

By Arpan Rai
 5 days ago

Celebrity business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski, who had A-listers such as the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj among her clients, was found dead in the trunk of her car, according to reports.

The Los Angeles police said on Wednesday they arrested her boyfriend Jason Barker on charges of murdering her.

“Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was booked into Van Nuys jail and since the arrest, the Los Angeles County District attorney’s office has filed murder charges on Barker,” said a statement by the Los Angeles police department.

Kukawski was reported missing on 22 December.

Her body was found in the trunk of her car the next day parked at the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley, the statement added.

The detectives probing the homicide claimed that Mr Barker allegedly killed Kukawski inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley.

The Kardashians released a statement in which they said Kukawski will be “greatly missed”.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time,” the Kardashian-Jenner family was quoted as saying by the People magazine.

Minaj also took to social media to express condolences for her former manager’s death.

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace,” Ms Minaj posted on Instagram.

The Independent

The Independent

