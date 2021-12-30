Lakota school board bids farewell to Brewer

Base and alternate bids were approved for the 1962 high school wing HVAC project by the Washington Community School Board Monday. Carl A. Nelson Project Manager Jordan Hutcheson shares how the bid opening went on December 16th, “We actually had fantastic participation, we really did. We had a couple of bidders for the general trades package and fire sprinkler package. Four bidders for HVAC, three for electrical, and five for asbestos abatement. And when you average that out that’s about three per package and it’s tough to complain with that kind of participation.”

