No winners, Powerball jackpot rolls over to $483M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $540 million with a cash option of $384.3 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$699.8 million...
There wasn’t a Powerball jackpot winner on New Year’s Day but two Massachusetts players still walked away with a prize. Two Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts won buyers $50,000 each. The first ticket was sold at New Corner Variety Store in Westfield. The second ticket was sold at Daily Mart in Medford.
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Monday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $540 million hours ahead of the drawing.
Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 38 times so far, growing to the current advertised jackpot of $540 million.
By coincidence, the last time the Powerball jackpot was hit last October from a winning ticket sold in Morro Bay. On that occasion, a single winner hit every single number on a quick pick for the October 4, 2021 draw....
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The new year kicked off with a few very happy Maryland Powerball players, including a winner who purchased a ticket in Baltimore City worth $2,000,008. There was no jackpot winner in the New Year’s Day drawing, and the jackpot for the Jan. 3 drawing has rolled to an estimated $540 million annuity option ($384.3 million estimated cash option).
An Australian man has scooped up a whopping $3.4 million on the lottery – after the numbers appeared to him in a dream. The lucky winner from Marion, South Australia purchased The Lott’s Set for Life ticket on December 5th. He had the only division one winning entry...
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is starting strong for players of the Texas Lottery. For starters, on January 1, a $16.25 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold at a RaceTrac in Flower Mound. On Jan. 3, the first Monday of 2022, two more winning tickets were sold in...
Someone may be looking at a really great start to their new year. The Powerball jackpot is getting closer and closer to $500 million. There is another drawing on Saturday, which is also New Year’s Day. No one had the winning numbers on Wednesday, meaning that the jackpot is still waiting to be delivered to a very lucky someone.
BOSTON — If a Massachusetts resident wins the Powerball jackpot Monday night, they won't be able to collect for at least several days. The Massachusetts State Lottery has temporarily closed its prize claim centers because of COVID-19. The estimated jackpot for the drawing is $540 million, but the state only allows prizes of up to $600 to be claimed at lottery retailers.
