Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 12/30

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Nov. 20 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull” mix, tan female, unlicensed; veterinarian requested euthanasia/​quality of life (10 years old, difficulty walking, gastro-intestinal issues); stray picked up by a control officer July 18 at 5137 Fern Dr., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, black and white male, unlicensed; bite attempt (tried to bite a small child at pound without warning Nov.18); stray picked up by a control officer Aug. 28 at 724 Willard St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” chocolate male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation Nov 19); stray brought to shelter Nov. 15 by Ryan Marten, Pawnee Road, Toledo, from the 3000 block of Laskey Road, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” tan female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive with people and dogs); surrendered Nov. 20 by Jason Alspaugh, Stateview Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive with people and dogs); surrendered Nov. 20 by Dewayne Lewis, Ranch Drive, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Nov. 19 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull”-mix puppies, three brown brindle and white females, a tan female, and a brown male; strays brought to shelter Sept. 20 by Alexandra Davis, North Summit Street, Toledo, from the 1900 block of North Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio.

“Pit bull” mix, brown and white female; stray picked up by a control officer Sept. 19 at 6600 Pilloid Rd, Holland.

“Pit bull” mix, blue and white male; stray picked up by a control officer Oct. 4 at 219 Oswald St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white male; surrendered Nov. 12 by Kamilah Turner, Douglas Road, Toledo.

