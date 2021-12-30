Bedford North Lawrence takes care of Warren Central in BodyArmor Showcase

JEFFERSONVILLE — Bedford North Lawrence found that finding a foe to play in the Girls BodyArmor Showcase was about as much fun as following a flitting fly.

COVID quarantine wreaked havoc with the event's schedule, and teams started flying around like the big-eyed bugs after picnic potato salad.

First it was Louisville Male over here at 6 p.m. Then it was Columbus North over there at 3 p.m.. Finally it set down as Warren Central at 1:30.

The Warriors turned out to be more of a wasp than a fly, but the fifth-ranked Lady Stars finally swatted aside the pesky pests, 54-43, behind a career-high 30 points from junior guard Karsyn Norman.

Warren Central stings Lady Stars early

Warren Central was BNL's third assignment of the event. The first, Male, had to drop out and go into Covid quarantine. Columbus North's opponent, Louisville Butler, also was placed in quarantine, so it was decided that BNL and Columbus North would play at 1:30.

Not so fast my friends.

North cited transportation issues for that time slot, so the Lady Stars were shifted over to meet Warren Central in Game 2. BNL head coach Jeff Allen knew right away it would be taxing.

The Warriors were the 2017-18 Class 4A state champions, eliminating BNL in the semistate, and still have the same head coach in Stacy Mitchell, so Allen was not fooled by their 7-6 record.

"When I heard what was happening with all of the scheduling and switching teams, I thought it would be the toughest test of the three we were supposed to play, which is great for us," he said. "They're pretty good, especially when they're making shots like they were early, and they play a really tough schedule.

"They're very athletic and fast, and have some shooters, so it was a great test against a really tough opponent. We were sluggish and struggled early, but the kids responded and came back really hard in the second half."

Warren Central's free-wheeling style clicked at the outset, stunning the Lady Stars as Sanaa Thomas buried a pair of 3-pointers, DeNishia Nalls added one, while Asiah Baxter and Mary Porter produced four points apiece to hand the Warriors a 17-13 lead after eight minutes.

"I told the girls between quarters that we had to pick it up defensively," Allen said. "They gave up 17 points in a quarter, and that's just not us. Warren Central hit some tough shots, but we needed to pick it up."

Norman pours it on

BNL got ancillary contributions aplenty from players not named Norman. Junior forward Mallory Pride pulled in 10 rebounds, while senior forward Carlee Kern and sophomore guard Chloe Spreen grabbed nine each to lead the Lady Stars' 40-32 advantage on the glass. Spreen also had four assists, while sophomore guard Madisyn Bailey dished three assists and hit a big trey.

The tough truth was, however, that they had a day where they couldn't heave it into the ocean from the boat, going a combined 7 for 29 from the field. Fortunately, Norman was so hot she could've picked off a fly from 300 paces.

She rode to the rescue with a shooting display that wowed the crowd at Johnson Arena, going 11 for 22 overall while nailing seven 3-pointers.

Yet, when WC's LeAije Ellington banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 28-20 with 3:13 left in the half, it looked a bit bleak for BNL because there wasn't a lot of spark.

Norman lit the fuse.

Following a free throw by Kern, Bailey grabbed a rebound and whipped a beautiful pass to a streaking Norman for a fast-break basket, and with 16 seconds left Norman splashed her third 3-pointer of the period to cap a 17-point first half and cut it to 28-26 at the intermission.

"We don't give up 28 points in a half very often," Allen noted. "The kids know that, but they did a great job clawing back in it at the end of the half."

Nalls was able to sink another 3-pointer to make it 34-29 with 5:32 left in the third quarter before BNL's defense and Norman's offense began to turn the tide. She drove for a layup in traffic, then penetrated and kicked to Bailey for a trey that tied it, 34-34.

Norman then buried a deep three from the top of the key to give the Lady Stars their first lead since 7:09 of the opening period. Mitchell called a timeout and put his team in a 1-2-2 zone, but Norman greeted it with a step-back trifecta at the 2:30 mark.

BNL continued to get defensive stops, and a minute later, with the crowd buzzing at what they were witnessing, Norman swished yet another 3-pointer, and when Spreen scored inside to cap a 16-1 run, the Lady Stars led 45-35, and Norman had 28 points.

"Coach Allen told us these guys would be tough and athletic, and they were, and we just started off rough," Norman said. "We had some girls struggling some, so I just tried to do what I could to have their backs like they would me. I got a little tired late, and they had my back in the fourth quarter.

"That's just part of being a player and wanting to help your team. I guess I was just feeling it, but I had no idea how many points I had. I do know it was fun."

Allen also enjoyed the show.

"Karsyn was on and it's a good thing because it seemed like nobody else could hit a thing," he said. "There will be days like that, but she picked her team up and really came through with some clutch shots.

"Her 3-point shooting has been really good. She's getting her feet set and she's taking good shots."

Defense dominates late

Spreen shook off a tough shooting day to score four points in the fourth quarter, but it was the defense that rose up to seal the deal. The Warriors felt the pressure in the second half and shot a dismal 4 for 26 (15 percent) while being outscored 28-15.

"We only gave up 15 points to a team like that in the second half, and that's a lot more like it," Allen said. "We're always a defense-first team, and we got back to that in the second half.

"The kids dug in and gave a great effort to come back and get it done."

Thomas finished with 13 points for the Warriors (7-7).

Spreen added eight points for BNL (15-1), which will get a brief respite before traveling to Castle for an afternoon game (2:30) on Saturday, Jan. 8.

BEDFORD NL 54, WARREN CENTRAL 43

Warren Central (43)

Baxter f 3-13 2-2 9, Porter c 1-2 3-4 5, Nalls g 3-14 2-3 10, Ellington g 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas g 5-14 1-1 14, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Petty 0-2 0-0 0, Highbaugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-51 8-10 43.

Bedford NL (54)

Kern f 1-5 4-6 6, Pride f 2-5 0-0 5, Spreen g 3-15 2-2 8, Norman g 11-22 1-2 30, Bailey g 1-3 2-4 5, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Crane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 9-14 54.

Warren Central (7-7) 17 | 11 | 9 | 6 — 43

Bedford NL (15-1) 13 | 13 | 19 | 9 — 54

3-point goals: Warren Central 6-25 (Thomas 3-12, Nalls 1-8, Baxter 1-3, Ellington 1-1, Petty 0-1); Bedford NL 9-26 (Norman 7-15, Pride 1-2, Bailey 1-2, Spreen 0-5, Kern 0-2). Rebounds: Warren Central 32 (Porter 9, Baxter 6); Bedford NL 40 (Pride 10, Kern 9, Spreen 9). Turnovers: Warren Central 8, Bedford NL 9. Total fouls: Warren Central 16, Bedford NL 8. Fouled out: Ellington.