ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Country diary: The robins can’t sleep with these lights – and neither can I

By Mary Montague
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQf6P_0dYqBIAR00
‘The impact of light pollution on songbirds has long been recognised.’

I wake to a grey haze that my brain insists is daylight – but when I check my phone it’s only 3am. I lie on, listening to a robin singing – another diurnal creature whose circadian cycle is upset by the new white LED (light emitting diode) streetlight outside my house. At 4am, I give up on sleep.

Outside, other than my own footsteps, the only sound is more robin song as I go walking. In winter, robins are one of the few avian species still singing, their ranks swollen by territorial females as well as males. Their winter song is languid and tremulous. However, approaching the glare of an LED lantern, I notice an uptick in my pace that seems to chime with a greater stridency coming from the singing robin in an adjacent sycamore.

The impact of light pollution on songbirds has long been recognised, tricking the bird’s brain into thinking night is day. This is easier to hear when the dawn chorus has been winnowed to a single species – and it is no coincidence that the robin is that species. With their large eyes adapted for crepuscular activity, robins are especially sensitive to light and already one of the earliest avian risers.

But it’s not just any light that awakens them. Diurnal birds have circadian photosensitive cells in their retina (as do we mammals), which respond to the blue wavelengths in sunlight. The traditional sodium-vapour streetlight emits light at the more red end of the visible light spectrum, and is of little disturbance to the dozing robin. Those streetlights are being gradually replaced by more energy-efficient LED ones. But in solving one problem, another has been created: these white LED lights are rich in those blue wavelengths that disturb not just songbirds but moths and bats too. It’s no wonder these robins can’t sleep.

I leave the streetlights behind. I’ve reached the nocturnal cloak of Lagan Valley regional park. Stars prick into view. I tread cautiously through the mulchy dark. As shades grow into a gauze of scrub and trees, there’s not a robin to be heard.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: Birds of different feathers flock together

With everything smothered in snow, the forested ridge of the Chevin is insulated against ambient noise from the rest of the world, muffling the rush of traffic in the valley below and the rumble of planes above. Fat white snowflakes pour silently through the canopy. Snow-gilded tree limbs bend under the weight and create grotto-like tunnels around the paths. An overladen branch gives way somewhere in the canopy, sending a flurry of snow down the back of my jacket.
The Guardian

Country diary 1971: signs of life in the bleak countryside

NORTH DEVON: In a wide farmhouse hearth the logs glow red and hiss, flames leap hypnotically and change again. Spanning the fire recess a great black, wooden beam, twisted and deeply split, displays the comforting tool marks of an earlier epoch. The sprawling dogs stir in their canine dreams and though at this time of year herdsmen and huntsmen do well to make early for bed, the temptation is to talk on into the night in the knowledge that the roads home are clear of snow at present and this may not be the case during the next few weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Light#Light Pollution#Visible Light#The Robins#Animals
The Guardian

Country diary: Fieldfares perch as if awaiting instruction

The first big blows of north-easterlies brought down fieldfares from Scandinavia with snow on their wings and beaks sharpened in frost and ice. Their redwing cousins seeped into Britain all through the autumn, but fieldfares are true winter thrushes, best served up chilled to the British countryside. At the tail end of November, a fellow birder in Lancashire emailed me a reply – “redwings yes, fieldfares none”. I missed their calls, those endearing rattles that remind me of customers passing through a faulty turnstile.
The Guardian

Country diary 1946: winter wayfaring on a full stomach

The home in the dale will be full to overflowing to-night, when the last of the travellers, with an enormous rucksack over his back, having been deposited at the nearest railway station, ends his long tramp over one of the mountain passes. Whatever adventures on ski and climbing boots await visitors, the not inconsiderable number of men and women gathered here will begin their day’s wayfaring having breakfasted well and will return in the evening to hot baths and plenty of good cheer.
The Guardian

Country diary: A feathered missile, a shout in the gloom

Misty. Dank. Grim. Dusk falls just after you get up. December. I step on to the terrace for my daily minute of fresh air. Everything is hunkered down, biding its time. A single yellow leaf clings to the pear tree. Outlines of buildings are softened by grey. Despite its inviting appearance, the strip of lawn winding down to the shed is more bog than grass. Dog barks. Traffic rumbles. A robin gives the world the briefest ribbon of song.
The Guardian

Young country diary: Now I know loads about bullfinches

The weekend before Christmas we were in a holiday cabin in the forest. We saw lots of birds. My brother and I fed them so we could get a good look. When we were getting ready to go home, my dad shouted: “Come upstairs, now!” We ran up to the bedroom. We looked out of the window, and in the fog stood a little bird!
lovemeow.com

Kittens Come Out of Bushes Together, Climb on Rescuer and Ready to Leave with Them

Two kittens came out of the bushes and climbed the legs of a rescuer, as they were ready to leave the busy road. Last month, Good Samaritans spotted a pair of kittens hiding in the bushes by a busy road. They went up to investigate and discovered one orange kitten and a calico huddled together.
The Guardian

The Guardian

102K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy