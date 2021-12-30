Bowl Game Players to Watch

It's difficult to know what direction the Bears will take in their quest for talent during the postseason due to the fact they can't be certain now who will be leading them and what the type of schemes they'll use.

It's all intertwined, as they're not drafting 4-3 outside linebackers for a 3-4 alignment or gap-shooting defensive linemen for a two-gap system. The same is true on offense, where Matt Nagy's offense looks for speed and less for size among receivers, and more for elusive multipurpose backs than powering one-cut types.

Still, talent is talent and some needs the Bears will have will exist regardless of scheme.

In some cases, they simply don't have enough people at specific positions as it is.

Wide receiver is one where they have only one player under contract, to go with a few practice squad types. Obviously they need cornerbacks.

The remaining bowl season includes more than the national semifinal games and here is a look at potential players of interest outside of those in the national semifinals and New Year's Day bowls.

Think of this as a reason to actually care about something while watching the Music City Bowl or Duke's Mayo bowl.

Dec. 30

DUKE'S MAYO BOWL

At Charlotte, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

N. Carolina (6-6) vs. S. Carolina (6-6)

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Mel Kiper's No. 5 player is on display here but also on the other side is a player probably more of interest to the Bears, Kingsley Enagbare of South Carolina, a college outside linebacker ranked fourth at his position by Kiper and an explosive pass rusher who is 6-foot-4, 259 pounds.

"Long pass rusher that wins with get off and active hands," is the assessment of NFL Draft Bible, which rates him a positional alternate on the edge. "Hasn't shown the ability to set the edge and play the run."

MUSIC CITY BOWL

At Nashville, 2 p.m., ESPN

Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

One player popular with many a Bears fan on social media is David Bell, Purdue's wide receiver who is ranked 10th at his position by Kiper.

At 6-foot-2, 205, some parts of his game are comparable to a younger Allen Robinson.

"A big, bodied target, Bell excels with the ball in the air," Robert Gregson wrote for NFLDB. "His ability to track and then attack the ball is impressive. Purdue knew he had a deep skillet and employed him often in the quick game where he could get the ball in his hands."

Bell is not the only highly touted prospect in this from Purdue, as defensive end George Karlaftis is a lofty third on Kiper's chart at his position. For the Vols, cornerback Alontae Taylor of Tennessee is the 74th-ranked player on the NFL Draft Bible big board, sixth on Kiper's sheet. The Bears have an obvious need at both cornerback and wide receiver. Another player of note in this game is Tennessee return man Velus Jones JR., ranked sixth among returners by Kiper.

PEACH BOWL

At Atlanta, Ga., 6 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State (10-2) vs. Pittsburgh (11-2)

A bowl game with plenty of prospects but not many at positions of interest for the Bears. Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State is Kiper's second-best running back and the 43rd-ranked overall prospect by NFLDB. Teammate Jayden Reed from Michigan State is fifth among returners on Kiper's list.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has plenty of attention as the 26th best prospect according to NFLDB, and Pitt's Calijah Kancey is the 99th best player for NFLDB as a 270-pound defensive tackle, but at that weight he'd never play in the current Bears defensive scheme unless he switched positions and played off the edge standing up.

LAS VEGAS BOWL

At Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

The Vegas Bowl should be of great interest to the Bears because of Wisconsin teammates at inside linebacker. The Bears need an impact inside linebacker to put on the field as Roquan Smith's sidekick. Anyone who has ever seen Jack Sanborn play knows he can be that type of player, a Nick Kwiatkoski type. At 6-3, 245 pounds he has the size and straight-ahead speed, although he's not going to wow anyone in pass coverage. He's also from Lake Zurich, just down the road from Halas Hall.

"An old-school LB prospect with intriguing instincts that allow him to always be near the ball. When defending the run, Sanborn instinctually flows to the direction of the ball and shows quick processing skills to read offensive linemen keys and the ball carriers through traffic," wrote NFLDB's Jordan Pun.

Teammate Leo Chenal is actually rated one spot better than Sanborn by Kiper at No. 7, and was at No. 105 overall on the latest NFLDB big board. Another player of potential interest for the Bears is guard Logan Bruss of Wisconsin, depending upon whether the Bears bring back James Daniels at guard. Bruss is rated seventh at his spot by Kiper.

Arizona State has players who could be of interest to the Bears as well. Unless you're sold on undrafted free agent Sam Mustipher as the center for the next decade, Dohnovan West of Arizona State could be a player to watch. The Sun Devils' center is No. 100 on the NFLDB big board, which puts him in around the end of Round 3 or top of Round 4. Kiper has him judged third overall at his position. Another inside linebacker in this game judged even higher by Kiper than the two Badgers is Darien Butler of Arizona State. Also of note for the Bears is tackle Kellen Diesch of Arizona State, ranked 10th at his spot by Kiper. Arizona State's Rashaad White is sixth among backs according to Kiper.

Dec. 31

TAXSLAYER BOWL

At Jacksonville, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)

It should be interesting along the offensive line when Texas A&M has the ball in this one, especially for teams like the Bears who could always use help on both sides of the line. Texas A&M has a stable of pro prospects, including several who should be of interest.

Wake Forest comes in with the No. 1 ranked defensive tackle according to Kiper, in DeMarvin Leal. NFLDB doesn't disagree, rating him sixth overall and thus well above where the Bears will be picking. But also of interest on the Wake Forest side is center Zach Tom, ranked seventh on Kiper's position list.

Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green on the other side of the ball. He comes in at 6-3 1/2, 325 and is close enough to second-round material to interest the Bears. He is ranked the 29th best player by NFLDB and the No. 1 guard by Kiper. NFLDB's Nick Lamattina sees a thick guard with "...elite traits to be a great pass protector at the next level right off the bat." However, he warns Lamattina may not ever be a great run blocker who reaches the second level consistently due to lack of athleticism.

With the Bears losing Jimmy Graham in free agency or to retirement, A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer might be a player of interest, as the No. 2 tight end for Kiper. He ideal size for a tight end at 6-5, 265. Of extreme interest to the Bears in this is wide receiver/running back Ainias Smith of A&M, the No. 82 player for NFLDB. At 5-9 1/2, 190, Smith plays higher than his height and is a good enough receiver that some think he fits in better at that position. Kiper rates him the 10th best wide receiver in this class and he's definitely in range for the Bears to use one of their picks. The Aggies have a few other players of interest, like defensive end Michael Clemons, rated ninth by Kiper at his position, and defensive tackle Jordan Peevy, who is 10th at his spot on Kiper's list. Outside linebacker Aaron Hansford is No. 10 on Kiper's board.

TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL

At El Paso, Tex., 11:30 a.m., CBS

Miami, Fla. (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5)

Two players here stand out. Will Mallory of Miami is ranked third among tight ends by Kiper and should be of interest for the Bears as a U-tight end in this offense, but then again they might not be in this offense. Another is tackle Abraham Lucas, the Washington State tackle who is No. 9 at his position for Kiper.

ARIZONA BOWL

At Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m., Barstool Network

Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)

Austrian native Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan is seventh among tackles according to Kiper. He has great athleticism as a former tight end and is 6-7, 305, so could add some weight.

"He still has ways to go in order to develop his hands and overall technique, but he is on a heavy upward trajectory that is exciting to watch," NFL Draft Bible's staff wrote.

Bosie State receiver Khalil Shakir is 64th on the NFLDB list and tied for 10th on Kiper's list. At 6-foot, 190, Shakir did about everything for his team from receiving, to running out of the backfied, to running the wildcat to returns. NFLDB's Fischer Smith sees flaws in his game.

"While there are aspects to his game to like, he's not going to blow scouts away with any one skill," Smith wrote.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven