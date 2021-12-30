Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks
myarklamiss.com
5 days ago
DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod...
DINWIDDIE, Va -- On Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, just before 3:00 pm, Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Halifax Road in the eastern portion of Dinwiddie County for the report of two individuals being shot. Investigators learned that two individuals had...
A Colorado man who killed five people during a shooting spree that spanned the Denver area before he was shot dead by police, reportedly wrote self-published books that mirrored the rampage. Lyndon McLeod, 47, began the spree by killing Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, 35, and Alicia Cardenas, 44, a little before 6...
For reasons still unclear to investigators, a police sergeant opened fire at his police station, killing four and injuring another three of his coworkers in the eastern Sri Lankan town of Thirukkovil. At 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the accused, Vinesh Kumar, grabbed the service firearm of a fellow police...
COLLEGE PARK — A man allegedly responsible for the shooting death of a woman at a College Park gas station on Dec. 26 has been arrested. The suspect, Ja’quarius Thomas, has been charged with malice murder and weapons charges. Clayton County police said they were called to the...
A ShopRite employee was charged with stabbing a colleague multiple times during an attack at the Clark store where they worked, police said Monday. Melissa Prince, 57, of Edison, faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Clark police. Officers rushed to the Central Avenue store around 3:45...
A Georgia man is free after a judge overturned his 23-year-old murder conviction. Devonia Inman was convicted for the 1998 shooting death of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell night manager who was slain in the parking lot of the restaurant's Adel, Georgia location, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The killer took $1,700 from Brown’s possession and got away in the victim’s car.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a man was stabbed during a fight on New Year’s Day. Police said it happened in the 300 block of 10th St. SE. when two men had a fight that resulted in a 28-year-old man being stabbed. He was taken to St. Marys but is expected to survive his injuries.
(Robbinsdale, MN) -- A Robbinsdale man is accused of fatally shooting his father and his sister in the head, shortly after beginning legal proceedings to have them evicted from the other unit in the duplex he owns. Forty-seven-year-old Ibn Abdullah is jailed in lieu of one-and-a-half million dollars bail before today's (Wednesday) court appearance. Investigators say Abdullah told his brother Sunday that he shot their father and sister "a few days ago and that there might be a smell." Court records show that the sister, Crystal Abdullah, took court action against the defendant in February to make plumbing repairs and repair the water heater. Police recovered a handgun and two shell casings on the floor of the home.
On this day in 1996, Hilltop Hustler and Steady B affiliate Cool C shot and killed Philadelphia Police Officer Lauretha Ward in a brazen bank robbery attempt that landed him and Steady B behind bars with life sentences. Coll C, whose real name is Christopher Roney, was originally sentenced to the death penalty but was granted a stay of execution.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who robbed woman of her pet French Bulldog in the Marina District Saturday morning.
Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect.
UPDATE: French Bulldog Stolen in San Francisco’s Marina District Safely Recovered
The suspect “violently robbed” the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM.
The SFPD Investigations Bureau Twitter account shared the information on the robbery along with two photos of Rosie.
This morning at 10:05 am "Rosie" a 9 month old French Bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick & Beach in the Marina. A suspect approached and violently robbed the dog from the owner. Suspect fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. pic.twitter.com/F0UTzM5o0X
— SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 1, 2022
Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Authorities ask that anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle contact SFPD.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family’s Ohio home after he mistook her for an intruder. Authorities say the mother called 911 after the shooting in Columbus around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say a suspect is in custody for allegedly killing a man in Frogtown last week, in what marked the city’s 37th homicide of 2021.
The man was shot and killed at a home on Blair Avenue and Dale Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 28. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.
Police identified the victim as Jarrell Kirk. A 34-year-old man turned himself in on Monday night and is currently in Ramsey County jail.
WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
St. Paul saw 38 homicides in 2021, setting the city’s all-time record for homicides in a given year.
More On WCCO.com:
MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall
Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus
Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week
Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
A police officer in Bradley, Illinois, pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun at a hotel last week, according to prosecutors. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe shared new details of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's last moments on Monday, as he said he's asking federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty for the two suspects in the shooting.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are at the scene of a shooting near the city’s Rosemary Gardens neighborhood Monday night that left two people injured, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on the 1300 block of N. 1st Street in San Jose, not far from I-880 and Mineta San Jose International Airport. Police arrived and found One male and one female victim.
The San Jose Police Department Media Relations Twitter account posted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. The time of the call was shortly after 6 p.m.
Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 1300 block of N. 1st St.
One male and one female victim. Unknown suspect or motive.
Please avoid the area while we conduct this investigation.
TOC 6:04 PM pic.twitter.com/7R6FDJudZe
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 4, 2022
Police said the two victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect and motive are currently unknown.
According to a confirmed report from HipHopDX, Indiana up and coming rapper Devin Swain, who was known by his moniker Lil Devin, was shot and killed in a home invasion during a New Year’s Eve party with his family in Anderson, Indiana. Swain was 24 years old. The report...
WILKES-BARRE — Convicted murderer Dana Ganjeh got his wish for a new lawyer. Attorney David W. Lampman II recently entered his appearance to represent Ganjeh, 42, whose sentencing hearing initially scheduled to be held Tuesday was continued to March 3. A Luzerne County jury on Sept. 17 convicted Ganjeh...
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The death of Joey Hernandez in a nightclub brawl over a decade ago is reportedly San Francisco’s oldest open homicide case, but his family says the way the case has been handled over the years has been a crime in itself.
Joey Hernandez Temple homicide victim (CBS)
By all accounts, Joey Hernandez had a bright future. The fourth year medical student was liked and admired. But on Jan 9th, 2011, he was dancing with friends at Temple, a nightclub in San Francisco, when he got caught in the middle of a barfight.
Hernandez was struck in the head...
Comments / 0