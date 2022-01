On Jan. 6, one year after enraged hordes of Trump supporters tried to overthrow a just and fair presidential election by storming the U.S. Capitol, the country will remember that horror with speeches, prayers and candlelight vigils. But in what should be the clarifying aftermath of a harrowing event, the fog remains as dense as it has ever been. A day that should be one of unifying commemoration promises to be one in which the country remains at odds over precisely what happened and what it means to be American.

