Editorial: Next steps against the next wave

Jason R. Brown, MD: The final question is, what are some important next steps in terms of using maintenance immune checkpoint inhibition and adapting it into the mainstream in terms of treatment? Now, I think really the big thing is designing intelligent clinical trials to answer this question. I think we really need to kind of get a better understanding on what’s the importance of the treatment that patients received before and also the biology of the tumor since what we’ve seen is variation between, for example, bladder and lung cancer for first-line immune checkpoint inhibition.

