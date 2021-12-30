ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Editorial: Next steps against the next wave

By Email
Daily Advance
 10 days ago

“We should stop saying ‘avoid it like the plague,’ ” goes the joke, “since COVID proves we don’t actually do that.”. And that bit of levity in the face of a deadly pandemic is about all we’re going to be able to muster at the...

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
News4Jax.com

Biden: Next steps in fighting pandemic have to be taken at state level

In his first public remarks since the Christmas holiday, President Joe Biden told governors from across the country that the next steps in fighting the coronavirus pandemic have to be taken at the state level. Biden acknowledged the shortage of testing supplies as the omicron variant surges. There have been...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
Kenosha News.com

EDITORIAL: Responding to the COVID wave

There’s a lot still being learned about the omicron variant of COVID, but it’s clear it is playing a significant role in the current rise in cases. Revised estimates from the Centers for Disease Control suggest it accounted for more than 58% of U.S. infections the week of Dec. 19. That’s a significant rise from about one in five cases a week earlier.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Fox News#Republicans#Monmouth University
The Fiscal Times

Another Round of Covid Stimulus?

Good Wednesday evening! Let's talk about stimulus, past and maybe future, today. And, as Washington prepares for the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, we'll highlight a proposal for government investment to fight extremism. Lawmakers Float Another Round of Business Stimulus. As the omicron variant of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Next Steps in Adoption of Maintenance Therapy with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Jason R. Brown, MD: The final question is, what are some important next steps in terms of using maintenance immune checkpoint inhibition and adapting it into the mainstream in terms of treatment? Now, I think really the big thing is designing intelligent clinical trials to answer this question. I think we really need to kind of get a better understanding on what’s the importance of the treatment that patients received before and also the biology of the tumor since what we’ve seen is variation between, for example, bladder and lung cancer for first-line immune checkpoint inhibition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy