Dems must be overjoyed with what Biden's given us

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is forecasting a Republican house takeover and a President Joe Biden impeachment in 2023. “I’m very optimistic about 2022,” Cruz said on the latest episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the house at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that.”
No matter how you look at it, 2021 was a bumpy ride for President Joe Biden. Washington pundits are already declaring his agenda D.O.A., and at least one says Biden’s had the worst first year of any president. Ever. In the current era of political hyperbole and 24/7 cable...
As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
Ex-Sanders campaign manager Jeff Weaver says President Biden will face a liberal opponent in 2024. "Will there be a progressive challenger? Yes," he told Politico in a recent interview. A candidate who isn't currently in office might emerge to challenge Biden, per the report. When President Joe Biden assumed office...
He’s running again — and democracy is on the line, according to Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state says she thinks former President Donald Trump is planning for a presidential bid in 2024 and warned that a second term would make his tumultuous first four years in the White House seem like child’s play.
Hillary Clinton has urged the Democratic Party to be “clear eyed” about what wins elections, ahead of next year’s potentially defining midterms. The former presidential candidate’s warning appears to be aimed squarely at the progressive wing of the party, which has grown in size and influence over the past few years. Speaking to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, Ms Clinton asserted that the Democrats need candidates who are capable of winning in purple states, in order to have a Congress that will “get things done”.The splintering of the Democrats has been especially apparent of late, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back...
The first and last goal for the Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 should be to win back the majority and save America from President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda. Every one of the 213 House Republicans must be solely focused on...
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke on Thursday as Russia appeared close to invading Ukraine. Putin told Biden that sanctions over Ukraine could mean a total rupture in US-Russia relations. Biden urged Putin to ease tensions but said the US would respond if Russia invades.
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday: We are now 309 days out from the 2022 midterms. ... U.S. Covid cases continue to skyrocket. ... President Biden talks at 1:30 p.m. ET about ways to lower meat prices. ... Donald Trump endorses more GOP candidates. ... And the late Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.
House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee predicted Saturday that Democrats would face a complete rout in the 2022 midterm elections due to President Biden's "disastrous policies." During an appearance on "Justice With Judge Jeanine," Huckabee blasted Biden's handling of the economy, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, and argued his lack of producing positive results for the American people would lead to a "huge electoral sweep" for Republicans.
The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
Barack Obama tends to do quite well when scholars rank American presidents, with several surveys from recent years showing the Democrat among the top 10 presidents in the nation's history. It appears public attitudes are largely in line with scholars' conclusions. The Pew Research Center published an interesting report today...
Comments / 0