Chicago, IL

Many Step Up To Donate To GoFundMe For Son Of Late ESPN Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A GoFundMe has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the son of late ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson.

Dickerson died of cancer Tuesday at the age of 44. A GoFundMe has been created to help his 11-year-old son, Parker, who has now lost both parents to cancer within two years.

As of just after 11 p.m., the fund had raised more than $708,000 and counting.

Donations big and small have poured in. The Bears donated $25,000, and several other NFL teams and owners have made big donations. There was also a lot of love from across Chicago – including the Blackhawks, Cubs, and Loyola, among many others. Bears quarterback Andy Dalton donated $5,000 and former Cubs star Anthony Rizzo, a cancer survivor, also donated $5,000.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
