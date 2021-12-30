How the final call against Tulane sums up what's gone wrong for Memphis

NEW ORLEANS — Despite Tulane nearly scoring at will Wednesday night, Memphis still had a chance to win its AAC opener at the buzzer.

While the Tigers’ offense did go cold in the final four minutes, for the most part they matched the Green Wave’s output in the second half.

Whether it be bursts from Earl Timberlake, Jayden Hardaway or Landers Nolley II, the Tigers had found their go-to guys.

But with the game on the line, coach Penny Hardaway opted to turn to Alex Lomax. At the time Lomax was just 1 of 3 from the field, with six assists but also four turnovers.

So why him and not any of the other players who had the hot hand?

“We put the ball in A-Lo’s [hand] and told him to get to the basket. He got to the basket and shot a tough layup. We can question it all we want, but a senior guard, you trust him with going to the basket,” Hardaway said.

Before we begin to question it, let’s acknowledge this: The lane was certainly open for Lomax, who had a head of steam. Yes, that could’ve been by design by Tulane, but it was an open look.

And this isn’t to pile on Lomax, who regularly has been in the crosshairs of the fan base. Hardaway called a play, and Lomax did his job by executing it, though the shot choice could’ve been better, as Lomax had to try to hit a tough, contested layup.

“Split the double team and went to the basket, he actually got cracked in the head, but you’ve got to finish that. You’ve got to expect that they’re not going to call that,” Hardaway said.

After the miss, the Tigers had one more opportunity, but Lester Quinones’ attempted putback fell just short.

“(Lomax) went to lay the ball up and the guy tried to swipe it and hit him across his head and he kind of took his eyes off the basket,” Hardaway said. “He threw it to the other side and Lester came to rebound a little late and had to shoot a fadeaway.”

With an AAC game on the line, two players who went a combined 2 of 10 from the floor took the final shots.

That’s not on Quinones and Lomax. That’s on Hardaway, who has to have the will to put the ball in the hands of the players producing.

Basketball can be a complex game at times, but one saying sums up how simple it can be.

“Feed the hot hand” is something we’ve all heard from the NBA down to your local YMCA.

It’s just the latest series of head-scratching decisions by Hardaway that can sum up the disappointing season so far.

From the lack of settling on a rotation or starting lineup, to figuring out how to utilize Jalen Duren, this season has put some of his flaws under a microscope.

Even the defense has taken a step back despite all of the talent on hand.

Let’s be clear: Hardaway easily could have drawn up a play for Nolley or Timberlake, and the result would have been the same.

But those two and Jayden Hardaway combined for 37 points and shot 12 of 16 in the second half. You can live with the results at that point.

Even with Memphis missing DeAndre Williams, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, this game probably shouldn’t have come down to a final shot.

Tulane was coming off losses to Charleston as well as its own COVID pause, but at the end, it came down to a final play.

With plenty of time remaining, the Tigers had to settle for a wild layup attempt and fadeaway at the buzzer.

As often has been the case this season, it leaves you with just one question.

Why?