How to route all Traffic through the Internal Network in Windows 11/10

Minecraft is a game that needs no introduction. It is super popular and it has more than 100 active users all around the world. However, a big chunk of the users are pissed by the Minecraft Black Screen glitch and they want to know how to fix it. According to some, the screen goes black the moment they launch the game or when they tab out of the game and they are not able to access it. In this article, we are going to talk about the things that can cause the problem and see how to resolve them.

12 DAYS AGO