How to route all Traffic through the Internal Network in Windows 11/10
The Windows Club
5 days ago
A remote computer has two options to use the internet when it connects to an internal network, and one of them is the default gateway. If you want to prevent the remote client computer from using the internet through the default gateway and allow it to use the secure tunnel that...
A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
Android offers many options for securing your device including a pattern, password, pin, and other options like face recognition and fingerprints. However, there are occasions when you can forget your password if you choose to unlock your phone without biometrics. There are a few reasons why this could occur, and...
If one of the disks in your Windows computer is running out of space, you can extend a disk's capacity by using the unallocated space in your hard drives. This method is handy as you won't need to format an entire volume so that you can repartition it. You can just shrink one, to extend another.
Windows 11 launched with drastic interface changes, including parts of the OS that had been almost untouched for decades. Perhaps the most noticeable of these is File Explorer, which has moved away from its iconic ribbon-based UI to a more simplistic offering. As with any big change, many will be unhappy with this, which is why you’re going to show you how to restore the old Explorer with a ribbon in Windows 11.
One of the first things that people usually do to customize their computer is to change the wallpaper on the device. Many users get tired of seeing the same wallpaper every time and need to manually keep changing it at regular intervals. If you are one of those users, then there’s a way to change the background wallpaper automatically.
Here's how you can set up snap in Windows 10 or Windows 11:. For using Snap Assist, go to Settings, and click on System > Multitasking. From there, toggle on the Snap Windows feature. You can snap your Windows with the keyboard. Simply press Windows Logo Key + Left Arrow...
The Microsoft Store is one of the most important apps in Windows 10 and 11. Without it, you can’t download and install UWP apps from Microsoft’s storefront. Unfortunately, you may come across error 0x80004003 when using it. This error sometimes occurs when you try to download apps from MS Store or launch Microsoft’s storefront app, and comes with a message that says: “Page could not be loaded. Please try again later.”
NET Framework 3.5 error can prevent you from running certain applications on your PC. Using the Windows installation media is the quickest way to fix these types of issues. Reinstalling the the framework can also help if you're having issues with it. Many application requires certain components to work properly,...
Microsoft earlier today released its security baseline package for Windows 10 21H2 November 2021 update in the form of the Microsoft Security Configuration Toolkit. The toolkit provides a Microsoft-recommended security baseline in order to help administrators better manage various enterprise Group Policy Objects (GPOs), among other things, without compromising security.
Minecraft is a game that needs no introduction. It is super popular and it has more than 100 active users all around the world. However, a big chunk of the users are pissed by the Minecraft Black Screen glitch and they want to know how to fix it. According to some, the screen goes black the moment they launch the game or when they tab out of the game and they are not able to access it. In this article, we are going to talk about the things that can cause the problem and see how to resolve them.
If you want to allow or disallow the use of the Offline Files feature in your local area network, here is how you can do that using Registry and Group Policy. If you follow this method, only the host computer will access the Offline Files, and others won’t get the option. That said, the Offline Files feature will be turned on, but it won’t function on your Windows 11/10 PC.
Firmware is a software embedded on a piece of hardware. It performs different functions, like basic I/O tasks, and offers instructions to a device to communicate with other devices. When we hear the term Firmware, most of us relate it to the computer and think that it is only a part of the computer. But this is not the case. Devices such as keyboard, mouse, router, TV remote, camera, etc., have firmware installed on their hardware. Companies release firmware updates from time to time. Installing these updates is mandatory as they help improve device performance. Sometimes, a firmware update fails due to some reasons. In this article, we will talk about some common firmware update failed errors in Windows 11/10. We will also see the solutions to fix such errors.
WhatsApp groups can be effective communication tools if used correctly. WhatsApp is already knocking the stuffing out of all other messaging apps by being the default app for chatting worldwide. But when you need to bring together a group of people for a specific purpose, it’s hard to beat WhatsApp groups. Groups can be set up and used for any purpose at all — families staying in touch during the Covid-19 pandemic, work colleagues having private discussions out of the boss’s earshot, or parents-to-be asking friends for baby name suggestions. The possibilities are endless. Here’s how to create a WhatsApp group in just a few minutes — and effectively manage it.
Using a touchscreen PC is exciting, for the first couple of days at least. And when you put Windows 11's new look and feel in the mix, and you've got a perfect recipe for some jolly good time with your computer. Heck, you might just end up spending a few minutes exploring the new Settings app.
Windows 11 is the latest version of the operating system released by Microsoft. It comes with various advanced features and improved functionality. However, like any other operating system, it also has some limitations or can sometimes get into trouble. In this post, we will talk about one such common issue...
Most of the audio you listen to on Windows PC/Laptop is in ‘stereo.’ A stereo system plays sound through the left and right speakers. In this case, if one of the speakers is damaged, you will experience sound issues. However, on Windows 10 and Windows 11, you have...
Threat actors are building complicated and way more dangerous threats (malicious codes) than they did before. Many of these malicious codes are well capable of altering the core process of your operating system. These threats even lock horns with security systems and there have been instances where they were even able to sabotage them.
Resident Evil Village is one of the most popular games, it has been loved by many and some were on the fence about it. However, a ton of users have complained that Resident Evil Village is crashing on launch on their computer. In this article, we have written all the possible solutions and reasons leading Resident Evil Village to crash on Windows PC.
Comments / 0