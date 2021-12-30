ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Bobsleigh-Canada team hit by COVID-19 outbreak in Latvia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Reuters) - Canada’s bobsleigh team have placed 10 athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols two days before a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Canadian media reported on Wednesday.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics just five weeks away, the team had spent the holiday break in Latvia to minimise travel ahead of the Jan. 1-2 World Cup event there, the reports said.

“Our focus remains now on monitoring and looking after everybody in our group that’s been affected,” Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton was quoted as saying in a statement.

After Latvia, World Cup events are scheduled to take place in Winterberg, Germany from Jan. 8-9 and St Moritz, Switzerland from Jan. 15-16.

Qualification for the Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4, will be based on the world rankings as of Jan. 16.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latvia#Covid#Bobsleigh Canada#Covid 19 Protocols#Canadian#Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton
KGET

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
The Independent

Cornelius Kersten ends 30-year British wait for Olympic long-track speed-skater

Cornelius Kersten will become the first long-track speed-skater to represent Great Britain at the Winter Olympics for 30 years in Beijing next month.The 27-year-old secured his place after a strong qualification season which included a ninth-place finish at a World Cup event in Norway in November.The last long-track speed-skater to represent Team GB was Paisley’s Craig McNicoll, who competed over two distances at the Albertville Games in 1992.Kersten said: “It feels like a childhood dream come true. I remember growing up watching the Games, and to be confirmed as part of the team was a weight falling off my shoulders,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gregor Ewan out to prove a point at Paralympics after PyeongChang wake-up call

Wheelchair curler Gregor Ewan is determined to prove a point at Beijing 2022 following some serious soul-searching and a transformative weight loss.Scotsman Ewan was on Tuesday selected for his third successive Winter Paralympics after a bronze medal at Sochi in 2014 was followed by a disappointing seventh-placed finish in PyeongChang in 2018.The 50-year-old admits he failed to perform in South Korea four years ago amid a battle with his health before suffering the devastating blow of being dropped from Scotland’s squad on his return.Two months to go.#ImpossibleToIgnore 🇬🇧🥌 pic.twitter.com/ACtsLTaDxD— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) January 4, 2022He subsequently shed almost eight stone and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
Reuters

Portugal could ease isolation rules by Jan. 30 vote as infections soar

LISBON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Portugal's authorities said on Wednesday that isolation rules for quarantined voters may need to be eased ahead of a snap general election on Jan. 30 as the country reported a daily record of 39,570 COVID-19 infections. As the Omicron variant sweeps the country that has...
WORLD
The Guardian

Canada plays catchup on rapid testing amid Omicron surge

Canadians will receive 140m rapid tests for free throughout January, Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday, as the country struggles to cope with record-breaking Covid case numbers. “With the speed at which Omicron is propagating through our communities and through our country, it makes sense to have rapid testing,” said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's Rahane confident 240-run target will test South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India’s Ajinkya Rahane believes his side have set South Africa an imposing total to win the second test despite the home team being almost halfway to their target with just two wickets down. India set the home side 240 runs to win the test...
WORLD
Reuters

USWNT to open SheBelieves Cup against Czech Republic

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national team will face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland at the SheBelieves Cup next month in their first matches of a busy 2022 during which they hope to qualify for both the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. The...
CARSON, CA
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy