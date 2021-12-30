ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha skates past Janesville at Joe Raymond tournament

By Gazette staff
 5 days ago

DELAFIELD

The Janesville Bluebirds had no answer for Tyler Dale on Wednesday.

The Waukesha forward had a hat trick to lead the Wings to a 7-3 win over the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team on Day 2 of the Joe Raymond Holiday Tournament at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.

Janesville (7-3) trailed 6-1 in the third before back-to-back goals from Jake Schaffner made it 6-3.

“The third period showed some of the best hockey we’ve played all season,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We started winning some races to the puck and forechecked hard, resulting in two goals.

“The biggest problem we had was that No. 82 (Dale) worked on us when he was on the ice.”

Janesville will wrap up the tournament with a game against the Wales Kettle Moraine co-op this morning.

WAUKESHA 7, JANESVILLE 3Janesville 0 1 2 — 3

Waukesha 2 3 2 — 7

First Period

W—Emmett Mushel (Brady Krizizke) 11:17. W—Josh Little (Gavin Hruby), pp, 14:47.

Second Period

W—Tyler Dale (Little, Charlie Jarvis) 3:27. W—Hruby 6:26. J—Lucas Young 13:30. W—Dale (Little) 16:25.

Third Period

W—Dale (Anthony Vranak) 2:19. J—Jake Schaffner (Kadin Garcia) 7:23. J—Schaffner (Tyler Steuck, Ian Perkins), pp, 9:15. W—Little (Dale) 9:53.

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 29, Dante Desidero (W) 14.

