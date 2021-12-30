ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Islanders' Anders Lee: Heating up

 5 days ago

Lee has points in three straight games and in five of his last six. Unfortunately for...

CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Suffers lower-body injury

Talbot suffered a lower-body injury Saturday versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. He allowed six goals on 28 shots in two periods before he was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen. It was fair to assume Talbot's exit from the contest was due to performance, but Russo's report suggests...
CBS Sports

Sabres' Anders Bjork: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Bjork was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Bjork has averaged 11:54 of ice time and logged one goal through his last 10 appearances this season. His absence will have minimal impact in most fantasy circles as he primarily fills a bottom-six role.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Marchment was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday. Marchment's status for Tuesday's contest with Calgary is doubtful. The 26-year-old has recorded one goal and one assist over his two NHL contests since returning from an upper-body injury.

