Islanders' Anders Lee: Heating up

The Islanders are no strangers to long hiatuses this season, and are now in the midst of another one due to Canadian COVID restrictions - but as Peter Schwartz writes, they’re hoping they can use this one to their advantage.
There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Saturday night at fan-less Scotiabank Arena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left.
Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period.
Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period.
Talbot suffered a lower-body injury Saturday versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. He allowed six goals on 28 shots in two periods before he was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen. It was fair to assume Talbot's exit from the contest was due to performance, but Russo's report suggests...
Bjork was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Bjork has averaged 11:54 of ice time and logged one goal through his last 10 appearances this season. His absence will have minimal impact in most fantasy circles as he primarily fills a bottom-six role.
Marchment was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday. Marchment's status for Tuesday's contest with Calgary is doubtful. The 26-year-old has recorded one goal and one assist over his two NHL contests since returning from an upper-body injury.
