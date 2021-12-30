Tyler Bray: Joins San Francisco

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response when asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday. Per Megan Gailey, Gronkowski responded, “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen.”. Antonio Brown left the field of play on the...
When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a spectacular end on Sunday when he stormed off the field during the third quarter of the Bucs’ Week 17 game against the Jets. Videos from the stands showed an upset Brown having a conversation with Mike Evans,...
Antonio Brown leaving the sidelines and quitting the Buccaneers midgame was strange enough, but the details thereafter are even weirder. Just when you think Antonio Brown, he of a helmet-related drama, frostbitten feet, fake vaccine card and much more infamy, couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, he somehow found a way — perhaps the worst possible.
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
