Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds Oilers to two in win

Kyrou scored two goals and added two assists, all in the second period, in a 6-4 win over the Wild in Saturday's Winter Classic. Kyrou set an NHL outdoor game record with four points. He put the Blues up 2-1 when his centering pass tipped off a Minnesota stick and into the net. He then set up Vladimir Tarasenko for a one-timer to make it 3-1 and Ivan Barbashev put in a power-play goal off a Kyrou rebound to make it 4-1. Kyrou's final point stood as the winner, as he finished off a give-and-go with Robert Thomas late in the period. Kyrou has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last two games and sits just one point from the Blues' team lead with 32 points in 29 games.

2 DAYS AGO