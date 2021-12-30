Caleb Scott: Joins Titans' practice squad

The Tennessee Titans were hoping Julio Jones could help the offense reach new heights in 2021 after acquiring the veteran wideout in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case, however, as Jones has spent more time battling injury than actually contributing on the field. His latest setback saw him placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, but it seems he should be ready to return for the regular-season finale on Sunday. According to Field Yates, the Titans activated Jones from the COVID-19 list on Monday.
The Tennessee Titans have clinched the AFC South and are one win away from being the number one seed in the AFC. It’s been a crazy season for this franchise as they’ve overcome a ton of adversity. However, in what has been a strange turn of events, Bud Dupree has found himself in an odd situation.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Help may soon be on the way for the Tennessee Titans in the form of running back Derrick Henry. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that the team has discussed Henry being designated for return from injured reserve this week, which would allow him to practice. "We've...
The Tennessee Titans could open Derrick Henry's 21-day window to return to the active roster this week, according to head coach Mike Vrabel on Monday. Henry, who suffered a broke fifth metatarsal bond on Halloween against Indianapolis, underwent surgery a few days later and has been on injured reserve since.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating an altercation at a Walgreen’s store involving a Tennessee Titans player. Detectives want to interview Bud Dupree, a starting linebacker for the Titans. According to WSMV, there was a physical altercation Sunday evening at a Nashville Walgreen’s pharmacy involving two...
NASHVILLE – The Titans made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving a pair of players from the team's active roster. Defensive back Chris Jones and linebacker Joe Jones have been waived by the team. Chris Jones has played in seven games for the Titans in 2021,...
The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South and hold a No. 1 seed heading into the final week of the regular season. So how are Titans fans feeling about the team with the playoffs approaching?. Beat writer Ben Arthur answers a few questions submitted by fans this week. To submit...
Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
The Kansas City Chiefs were knocked down a peg after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Nobody was more pissed off over the loss than Patrick Mahomes’s fiancee, Brittany Matthews. The Chiefs QB’s significant other was vocal on Twitter over some of the calls being made in...
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently playing a crucial game against the Kansas City Chiefs. A win allows Cincinnati to clinch the AFC West, while a loss keeps the division-wide open. Ja’Marr Chase showed off his speed for a long touchdown and announcer Tony Romo delivers arguably the best description of all time.
