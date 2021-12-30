Blues' Torey Krug: Bags two apples in win

Hughes notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Hughes set up Conor Garland at 11:29 of the third period to help the Canucks secure the win. The 22-year-old Hughes has racked up eight assists in his last eight games. The star defenseman is at two tallies, 26 helpers, 69 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 20 PIM through 33 contests. The Canucks' stronger play overall has combined with his own growth defensively to make him a more well-rounded contributor in fantasy.

2 DAYS AGO