Bulls' Coby White: Dishes seaon-high 12 dimes in win

White contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 102-98 victory over Orlando. White moved back to the bench with Lonzo Ball returning to action, still managing to put up some handy numbers. The looming return of Alex Caruso is also going to negatively impact White, meaning he is trending towards being a drop in 12-team leagues. With that being said, we wouldn't advise just dropping him for the sake of it, as he could still have some limited value, especially for those simply in need of points.

15 HOURS AGO