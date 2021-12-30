Bulls' Coby White: Dishes seaon-high 12 dimes in win

The Chicago Bulls, yes the Chicago Bulls, have won seven straight games. Thanks to a Brooklyn Nets loss, and an absolute stunner from DeMar DeRozan (on the second straight night), the Bulls have sole possession of the number one seed in the eastern conference. With this momentum and their place...
The Covid-19 outbreak toward the end of 2021 led to NBA's record for most players to suit up in a season getting broken. There are still a lot of games left, and plenty of quality waiver-wire options aren't on 10-day contracts. Taking advantage of last year's opportunities could lead to big starts to 2022 for some.
White contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 102-98 victory over Orlando. White moved back to the bench with Lonzo Ball returning to action, still managing to put up some handy numbers. The looming return of Alex Caruso is also going to negatively impact White, meaning he is trending towards being a drop in 12-team leagues. With that being said, we wouldn't advise just dropping him for the sake of it, as he could still have some limited value, especially for those simply in need of points.
With Chicago currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Bulls could be looking to offload younger assets in order to make a run at the championship. At 21-years-old, guard Coby White could fit into that category. Taken as the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, White...
Former UNC basketball star Coby White has hit his stride since returning from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Coby White has scored 20 or more points in consecutive games and in three of his last six, helping a surging Chicago Bulls team that’s won eight straight and taken sole possession of first-place in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division.
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Jarrett Allen is currently in the midst of his best season as a pro. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man has been a key cog for the Cavs this term and it’s no coincidence that they’re sitting at the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference as we approach the midway point of the season.
It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
We all know Kobe Bryant was extremely meticulous, no matter what he intended to do. His work ethic put him on a different level compared to the rest of the NBA players of his era, making him one of the most respected players around the league during and after his active days.
Hoopshype’s Yossi Gozlan’s recent trade piece must have had some Boston Celtics fans rushing to their NBA 2K22 create-a-roster to add Russell Westbrook to the ‘Jays’, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams in the Cs starting lineup. No? Just me?. Well, either way, the idea of adding...
Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James was seen having an argument with assistant coach Phil Handy. According to a team official, the incident should be of no concern to fans of the Purple and Gold. Although they played poorly, the Lakers...
