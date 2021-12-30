ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bulls' Coby White: Dishes seaon-high 12 dimes in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

White closed Wednesday's 131-117 victory over the Hawks with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT),...

www.cbssports.com

