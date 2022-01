Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.

