ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Short-handed Tigers cannot complete comeback at Tulane, fall 85-84

WREG
WREG
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nin7H_0dYq6DK200

NEW ORLEANS – Playing without its three leading scorers, the Memphis Tigers cut an eight-point deficit with 4:08 to play to one possession on two occasions but could not complete the comeback in an 85-84 loss to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference opener Wednesday night in New Orleans.

Memphis (6-5, 0-1 AAC) was without DeAndre Williams (11.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Emoni Bates (10.8 ppg) and Jalen Duren (10.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg) Wednesday night due to COVID-19 protocols and an injury. The Tigers had not played since Dec. 14 after a COVID-19 pause.

The Tigers were led by Landers Nolley II’s 19 points, and Jayden Hardaway added a career-high 14. Earl Timberlake also had 14 to go along with eight rebounds, and Malcolm Dandridge had a season-high 11 points.

Josh Minott contributed eight points, five rebounds, three steals and a block in 16 minutes, and Lester Quinones snagged eight rebounds to go along with seven points.

The Tigers played only eight players on the night due to the short roster.

Tulane (4-6, 1-0 AAC) was led by Jalen Cook’s 25 points. Five of Tulane’s six losses on the season have been by five points or fewer.

Trailing by eight, 81-73, with 4:08 to play, the Tigers held the Green Wave to only two field goals the rest of the way and forced four turnovers to help cut into the deficit. But despite that, Memphis was hampered by going 1-for-7 from the floor and could not take the lead at the end.

The Tigers forced a Tulane shot clock violation with just over six seconds to play, but two potential go-ahead shots in the final seconds did not find the bottom of the net.

In the second half, Memphis shot 58.6 percent (17-29), made five of its seven 3-point tries (.714) and hit 13-of-15 free throws (.867) to help facilitate the comeback attempt.

The Tigers outrebounded Tulane, 40-20, and had 20 assists on 27 field goals.

UP NEXT

Memphis remains on the road to play Wichita State Saturday at 11 a.m. on CBS. The Tigers then return home next week to host Tulsa on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Cincinnati next Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers unable to come back from early SMU lead, fall 63-44

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis offense struggled to find their groove today as the Mustangs of SMU held the Tigers to just 18 first half points and ended up handing Memphis the 63-44 loss. Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 9-4 overall and 0-2 in AAC play. It was a rough start to the Tigers, finding themselves […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Texas A&M balance tops Arkansas 86-81 despite Notae’s 31

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson led a balanced attack with 16 points, Marcus Williams made the clinching free throws with 4.4 seconds left and Texas A&M edged Arkansas 86-81 on Saturday. The Williams free throws came after teammate Hassan Diarra, a 55.6% free throw shooter, made a pair for an 84-80 lead with […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WREG

Eason powers No. 21 LSU past No. 18 Tennessee, 79-67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Will Wade sees no reason to put leading scorer Tari Eason in the starting lineup. At least, not until the Tigers stop winning. Eason capped a 24-point, 12-rebound performance with a pivotal dunk in transition with 1:21 left, and No. 21 LSU held on to beat No. 18 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WREG

Injuries continue to mount for Tigers ahead of game vs. Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – We are starting to get a better idea as to why Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was so upset after Tuesday night’s win over Tulsa. Yes, Hardaway was disappointed at the way his team closed out the Golden Hurricane but Hardaway was also processing the fact that injuries continue to mount for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
WREG

Murrell, Brooks help Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 82-72

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored a career-high 31 points, Nysier Brooks had his third double-double of the season and Mississippi beat Mississippi State 82-72 on Saturday night. Murrell, whose previous career best had been 19 points, made 10 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, and hit 6 […]
BASKETBALL
WREG

Grizzlies beat Clippers, tie team win mark with 8th straight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even without their star point guard and their coach, the Memphis Grizzlies continued their dominant play. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Grizzlies tied a franchise record with their eighth straight win, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-108 on Saturday. It is the fifth time […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landers Nolley Ii
Person
Emoni Bates
WREG

Grizzlies make it 7 straight wins by beating Pistons

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Memphis built an early lead and coasted to a 118-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, the Grizzlies seventh straight win. Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points, while Tyus Jones and rookie Ziaire Williams added 14 points apiece for Memphis, […]
NBA
WREG

Morant sits third in West in NBA fan voting for All-Star Game starters

MEMPHIS – Forget the question of ‘if’ Ja Morant should be an All-Star this year. The real question is will Morant be an All-Star starter in Cleveland this season. With more votes than Chris Paul and Devin Booker, combined, Morant sits third in the West for guards after the first round of fan voting was […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Memphis Tigers#Short Handed#American#The Green Wave
WREG

Memphis homicide and murders, 2022

Find 2022 data for homicides in Memphis above. Zoom in and click the icon for the date, address and information on whether the case was ruled a murder, justifiable homicide, manslaughter or something else. Memphis set a record in 2021 of 346 homicides. Not all homicides are considered murder. Download the WREG app for updates sent to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed in Southwest Memphis, 2 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Southwest Memphis on Thursday, police say. Officers responded to a wounding call on East Falls Road around 9 a.m. where they located a man with stab wounds. He was taken to Regional One Health critical condition. Officers detained a man and a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who is Justin Johnson, the man wanted in Young Dolph’s murder?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson, the 23-year-old man wanted in rapper Young Dolph’s murder, has a list of past criminal charges going back to a shooting at a bowling alley in 2017, according to police reports and court records. The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday identified Johnson as a suspect in the killing of 36-year-old Adolph […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rumors swirl around Young Dolph murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As rumors swirl on social media, a connection is now being made between the suspect wanted in Young Dolph’s murder and the getaway car from the scene. Since Wednesday evening, Memphis has been on the hunt for 23-year-old Justin Johnson who is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations “Most Wanted” list. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Two caught in Memphis for stealing car in Arkansas, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Memphis police made two arrests after finding a car reported stolen out of Arkansas. Jordan Brown and Caterra Bradford have both been charged with theft of property. Police were called out to a gas station on East Shelby Drive after they received a tip that a stolen car was found there. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three men shot at Autozone store in Northeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting at Autozone that left three men injured Thursday afternoon. According to MPD, the incident happened on the 1700 block of Sycamore View in Northeast Memphis. All three victims were transported to Regional One hospital in noncritical condition. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy