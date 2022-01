NASHWAUK — Trailing 36-35 with just under 2:30 to play, Northeast Range High School girls basketball coach Paxton Goodsky needed someone to step up. The Nighthawks’ mentor got that and one better. Natalie Nelmark hit the go-ahead basket with 2:11 to play, then she and Thia Lossing both hit big baskets as Northeast Range pulled out a 43-39 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium. ...

NASHWAUK, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO