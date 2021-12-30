Normal Calvary Christian tenderizes Annawan 65-38

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher women’s basketball team will be without its head coach Thursday against Rutgers after Lindsay Whalen had an emergency appendectomy. The University of Minnesota said Whalen’s surgery was successful and she is recovering. In her stead, Carly Thibault-DuDonis, the associate head coach, will lead the team. The school said it will provide a status update on Whalen before Sunday’s game against Maryland. Whalen is in her fourth year of coaching at her alma mater. The Gophers are 7-7 this season. More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Snow, Heavy Winds Impacting Wednesday Morning Commute Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going? George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot In Houston On New Year’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO