Myanmar military massacres people, burns villages

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

The Myanmar military is reverting to a strategy of massacres and scorched-earth tactics like...

www.shorelinemedia.net

The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Independent

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

The humanitarian group Save the Children said Tuesday it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country's military.It said the two staff members were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community.“Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of International Humanitarian Law ” the group's chief executive, Inger Ashing, said...
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
shorelinemedia.net

Poultry farm damaged in Syria air strike

Syrian civil defence group the White Helmets have released video showing an airstrike that damaged a poultry farm in rebel-held Idlib province. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/20b7ae1cb01344399e407e39c78e67fd.
